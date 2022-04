I have to admit that one huge eyesore in Lake Charles has got to be the Capital One building. It has obviously seen better days but has been abandoned since Hurricane Laura, and Hurricane Delta in 2020. There has been plenty of talk about demolishing the building, and I have actually heard rumors that they may try and repair and reopen again. Many would wonder why do they continue to repair the building when this is one of the first landmarks that's often affected when Hurricanes hit the area. I am not the only one who thinks like this, there are many who have some observations on what they can do with the building along with other recommendations.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 23 DAYS AGO