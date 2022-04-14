Mitchell, Coventry softball rolls along with shutout of Rockville

The Coventry High softball team’s red-hot offense was cooled down by Rockville’s Alexis Real on Wednesday.

But Patriots’ pitcher Elizabeth Mitchell stopped the Rams’ hitters cold.

Mitchell fired a two-hitter as Coventry pushed its winning streak to five with a 3-0 victory over Rockville in an NCCC game in Vernon.

The Patriots (5-1) have outscored their opponents 49-2 since a season-opening loss to Cromwell. Mitchell continued her string of strong performances with her third shutout in four games. She walked one and struck out 13 Wednesday.

Sara Miller had two hits for Coventry.

Real allowed three hits in her solid performance for Rockville (2-1). She walked none and fanned 12.

The Rams host Mercy today. The Patriots entertain Stafford Tuesday.

STAFFORD 14, EAST GRANBY 1. Samantha King had four hits, including a home run and triple, and drove in eight runs as Stafford rolled to the NCCC win.

Ashley Toney added a grand slam in the second inning to give the Bulldogs (2-1) a 7-0 lead. Sofia Frassinelli chipped in two hits and two RBIs. Frassinelli was also the winning pitcher as she allowed three hits and struck out 10. East Granby is 1-3.

Stafford is at Coventry Tuesday.

EW/SMSA 25, HMTCA 0. Winning pitcher Abby Lee struck out nine and had three hits with a home run in the East Windsor/SMSA co-op’s NCCC victory.

Katie Blume and Aniya Encarnacion also homered for the Panthers (1-1). Alex Witzke had three hits.

East Windsor hosts MLC today.

CANTON 13, SUFFIELD 3. Joy Shand and Erin Mackin combined for nine hits and scored seven runs in Canton’s NCCC road win.

Shand finished with five hits, including a double and triple, and four runs scored. Mackin had four hits with a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs. Canton (2-2) broke a 3-3 tie with three runs in the fourth inning and five in the fifth. Alice Butterfield was the winning pitcher.

Sarah Whitehouse had two hits and an RBI single while Lauren Sheridan had a pair of doubles with her two-run double in the third tying the score for the Wildcats.

Suffield (1-4) is at East Granby Monday.

ENFIELD 3, SOUTH WINDSOR 2. Tiffany Lubanski took a shutout into the seventh inning and finished with a three-hitter in Enfield’s CCC East win. She walked two and struck out 12.

The Eagles (3-1) took a 2-0 first-inning lead and added an insurance run in the fourth. Taylor Lathrop had two hits and scored a run for Enfield. Lindsay Carter had two hits with a triple, a run scored and an RBI for South Windsor (1-2).

Enfield is at Somers today. South Windsor hosts Berlin Monday.

GLASTONBURY 16, LEWIS MILLS 1. Rayah Snyder had three hits, scored five runs, and drove in two in Glastonbury’s CCC interdivisional win.

Natalie Lessard added three hits and scored three runs while Sadie Scurto had three hits and two RBIs for the Guardians (3-1). Scurto and Brooke Tracy homered.

Tracy was the winning pitcher, allowing one hit and striking out nine in three innings. Gabby Lambert struck out four in the final two innings. Lewis Mills is 1-3.

Glastonbury hosts Stamford Saturday.

MANCHESTER 10, NEWINGTON 4. Kaylen Smith’s grand slam capped a five-run second inning and visiting Manchester went on to post the CCC interdivisional win.

Smith’s slam gave the Red Hawks (2-2) a 7-1 lead. Newington (2-1) cut the gap in half but Manchester responded with a three-run sixth to put it away.

Vicky Resto scored three runs for the Red Hawks. Kate Regan was the winning pitcher, striking out eight.

Manchester hosts Ellington today.

RHAM 10, CONARD 3. Hadley Marchand pitched a three-hitter, striking out six, in RHAM’s CCC interdivisional win.

Marchand added two hits, including a home run, scored two runs and drove in two for the Raptors (4-0), who took the leaf for good with a four-run third inning. Abigail Pace had two hits and three RBIs while Natalie Assunto had two hits and scored twice.

RHAM hosts Plainville today.

WINDSOR 24, BLOOMFIELD 0. Amanda Romero and Sydney Hicks had four hits apiece as Windsor rolled to a CCC North win. Taylor Falotico tossed three hitless innings to pick up the win on the mound.

The Warriors (3-1) are at Southington on Monday.