Cordner comes through for Coventry in baseball win over Rockville

COVENTRY — Nate Cordner struggled at the plate in the Coventry High baseball team’s preseason scrimmages, but Patriots coach Ryan Giberson wasn’t concerned. He knew how to fix his sophomore slugger’s swing.

Giberson and Cordner spent long hours in the batting cage adjusting his swing mechanics, particularly in the lower half of his body.

Cordner was rewarded for his meticulous work Wednesday, going 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs as Coventry topped visiting Rockville 8-6 in NCCC play.

“A lot of our young kids try to pull everything,” Giberson said. “Nate was a little quick in his lower half, which doesn't allow him to be adjustable to offspeed stuff. On that triple he hit it middle opposite, he was locked in on it and he barreled it and crushed it. So for him it's just the approach and minor mechanical stuff. It’s just about him getting that feel and seeing it and getting in a rhythm.”

Shortstop Evan Menzel provided two hits and three RBIs for the Patriots (2-2), who visit Bolton today. Right fielder Jacob Wojtkowiak added two hits and scored two runs.

Aidan Hecht picked up the victory in relief of starter Vinny LoRicco, who lasted two innings. Hecht allowed three runs — two earned — on four hits and struck out six in five innings of work. Tiernan Doyle took the loss.

Center fielder John Ryan drove in two runs for the Rams (1-3), who host Middletown today. Right fielder Dylan Aafedt produced two hits and scored two runs and second baseman Owen Federowicz added a RBI.

“Our starter struggled with control at times and with belt-high balls that they hit hard,” Rockville coach Greg Caron said. “We hit a few batters, walked a few batters, and those things came back to bite us. We're not doing enough to win right now. We're not hitting, our defense is making too many errors, and we're not executing.”

Coventry drew first blood in the bottom of the first inning. A double and a walk put Patriots’ runners on first and second with one out. Menzel then ripped a double to left center to put the hosts up 2-0.

But Rockville answered with three runs in the second on a Coventry throwing error and a two-run single from John Ryan and added two more in the third on a Patriots’ error and a sacrifice fly from Matt Ryan to build a 5-2 lead after 2½ innings.

Cordner lined a one-out triple into right center in the third to cut the Patriots’ deficit to two. The next batter, Hecht, plated Cordner with a groundout.

“I'm starting to get into the groove now and get back to hitting the ball hard,” Cordner said. “Once you get your swing back, it's like nothing was a problem before. It's a great feeling.”

Coventry took the lead for good in the fourth. Menzel drilled a two-out single to right with the bases loaded to give the Patriots a 6-5 lead. Cordner then singled to left to drive in two more runs and extend the hosts’ lead to three.

Federowicz lined a two-out double to left center in the sixth to cut Rockville’s deficit to two but Hecht got a strikeout to end the threat and then set the Rams down in order in the seventh to close out the Patriots’ victory.

“We wanted to see Aidan in live action against a good team in a big spot and he did a great job,” Giberson said. “He’s not the most overpowering guy but he did a great job changing speeds.”

STAFFORD 15, EAST GRANBY 13 (8). Tyler Barrette’s two-run single in the top of the eighth inning gave Stafford the NCCC road win.

Barrette finished with four hits while scoring two runs and driving in three.

Stafford (3-0) saw leads of 8-1 and 13-8 get away as East Granby (1-1) scored seven times in the fifth and five times in the seventh.

Collin Gudeman had three hits and three RBIs for the Bulldogs. Andrew McGann also had three hits. Gavin Stevens chipped in two hits. Gudeman was the winning pitcher, getting the final two outs of the seventh and throwing a scoreless eighth.

Luke Guyer had three hits, including a three-run homer, and five RBIs for the Crusaders.

Stafford hosts RHAM today.

SOMERS 13, BOLTON 3. Sullivan Quirk pitched a three-hitter, striking out nine, in Somers’ five-inning NCCC win.

Tommy Lesco and Cody Palazzesi had two hits each for the Spartans (4-0). Patrick Frommer had a two-run double for the Bulldogs (0-2).

Somers entertains Bolton today. Bolton hosts Coventry today.

ELLINGTON 12, GRANBY 6. Ryan Delaney had two RBIs and was the winning pitcher as visiting Ellington won a NCCC game.

Delaney gave the Knights (3-0) a 2-0 lead with a two-run double in the top of the first. The Knights added four more runs in the inning, including key hits from Ryan Wheeler and Amare Williams.

Ellington extended its lead to 12-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh. Granby (1-2) scored four times, but weren’t able to get closer.

Delaney allowed four hits and struck out 10 in six innings of work. Evan Robbins had two hits and four stolen bases while Josh Einsiedel had a hit, two runs scored and three stolen bases. Conor Dobrowolski played well defensively.

The Knights are back in action today when they travel to Somers.

MANCHESTER 8, WETHERSFIELD 2. Mason Cycenas-Heimer struck out 10 in six innings of work as Manchester bounced back from its first loss to post the CCC interdivisional win.

“We needed a strong outing today from Mason and he delivered,” Manchester coach Gary Marineau said. “We talked after our loss about this is what an ace does. He was ready.”

Cam Forstell struck out two in a scoreless seventh.

Dylan Jackson drove in three runs for the Red Hawks (4-1). Gio Morales and Brandon Wrona scored two runs each.

Wethersfield is 2-1.

Manchester visits Platt Monday.

EAST CATHOLIC 6, NEW BRITAIN 1. Ryan Turco took a shutout into the seventh inning and finished with a five-hitter as No. 8 East Catholic picked up a CCC interdivisional win at Beehive Field. He walked none and struck out nine.

The Eagles (5-0) never trailed in pushing their winning streak to 30. Ahead 2-0, Maryland-bound Alex Irizarry hit an RBI triple and scored on Dylan Roy’s groundout to double the lead in the fourth. Roy had a triple and scored as East Catholic added two runs in the seventh.

Roman Mendez had three hits including an RBI single for New Britain (0-2).

The Eagles start a three-game homestand with Newington on Monday.

RHAM 5, SIMSBURY 1. Chase Massey and Bradley D’Amico combined on a three-hitter in RHAM’s CCC interdivisional win.

Massey walked one and struck out three as he pitched into the seventh inning. D’Amico got the final two outs.

D’Amico also had two hits and scored twice for the Raptors (3-0). Chase Melzen also had two hits Simsbury is 0-5.

RHAM is at Stafford today.

BRISTOL EASTERN 14, TOLLAND 4. Bristol Eastern evened its record at 1-1 with a CCC interdivisional win.

Joe Zabilansky had three hits for Tolland (3-2). Joey Keane added two hits.

The Eagles are at Bloomfield Monday.

EH 6, SOUTH WINDSOR 5 (8). East Hartford pushed across a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to pick up a CCC East win at McKenna Field.

The Hornets (1-2) visit Maloney Monday. South Windsor (0-4) will play its first home game Monday when it takes on Farmington.