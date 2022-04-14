South Windsor's Haddock hits 100 goals in girls lacrosse win over Northwest Catholic

It was a milestone moment for Maliya Haddock of the South Windsor High girls lacrosse team.

The Iona College-bound senior had a hat trick Wednesday to bring her career total to 100 as the Bobcats defeated Northwest Catholic 14-4 in CCC interdivisional action in West Hartford.

It was the second straight three-goal performance for Haddock, who earned All-State honors a year ago.

Freshman Hailey Deptula had four goals Wednesday giving her seven in her first two varsity games. Classmate Mady Syme added her first two varsity goals. Carly Pitruzzello scored twice with Tori Jarvis, Olivia Mogor, and Kaylie Guerrera adding a goal each.

Goalies Ciara Styles and Catherine Downes combined for nine savers in the Bobcats’ net. Northwest Catholic (0-3) received two goals from Colleen Brennier.

South Windsor hosts Ellington today.

Boys

EAST CATHOLIC 21, ST. PAUL 2. AJ Bushnell and Jake Carbone tallied seven points apiece as visiting East Catholic won a non-league game at Bristol Eastern High.

East Catholic (3-0) led 6-1 after the first quarter before extending its lead to 12-2 at the half.

Bushnell recorded six goals and an assist while Carbone had three goals and four assists. Matt Zazzaro scored five goals, Will Bergquist had a goal and four assists and Brady Hemmenway had three goals and an assist for the Eagles.

Ben Carso added a goal and two assists while sophomore Aaron Mickiewicz had two goals. Goalie Owen Bergquist made eight saves.

East Catholic is at Southington Monday. St. Paul is 1-1.