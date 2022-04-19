ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your ultimate guide to earning and redeeming points in the Citi ThankYou Rewards program

By Ariana Arghandewal
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Citi ThankYou points are one of the most useful transferable rewards currencies out there. Here's everything you need to know about earning and redeeming ThankYou points for free...

Community Policy