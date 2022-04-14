ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Toyota recalls 460,000 vehicles over stability control issue

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TIedd_0f9Dw1WJ00

(NEXSTAR) – Toyota is issuing a safety recall to address a software glitch affecting approximately 460,000 Toyota and Lexus vehicles.

Toyota says the problem concerns the cars’ Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) systems, a feature designed to help drivers “maintain vehicle control under adverse conditions,” according to the automaker’s website. Toyota says the VSC systems of the recalled vehicles may be experiencing an “error” that prevents the feature from automatically enabling in certain situations.

Popcorn sold in more than a dozen states recalled over allergen concerns

The voluntary recall notice, issued Wednesday, names 10 different models of Toyota and Lexus vehicles: Toyota Venza, Mirai, RAV4 Hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Sienna HV and Highlander HV models, and Lexus LS500h, LX600, NX350h and NX450h+ models.

“Owners of involved vehicles will be notified by the middle of June 2022,” Toyota says.

The fix will be provided free of charge at Toyota and Lexus dealers, the automaker added.

Customers can check with Toyota of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to see if their vehicles are affected.

Also on Wednesday, Toyota issued a recall for 4,000 additional 2022 Lexus NX vehicles (both HEV and PHEV) for potentially “incorrect welding” at the site of the front shock absorbers and the body panels.

“Incorrect welding could eventually cause a shock absorber to separate from the mounting area, resulting in a loss of driving stability and increasing the risk of a crash,” Toyota writes.

Owners will be notified by mid-June once a remedy is developed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

General Motors recalls thousands of SUVs over headlight issue

March 22 (UPI) -- General Motors is recalling thousands of small SUVs manufactured over close to an eight-year period, over issues with their headlights, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The recall applies the 2010 to 2017 model years of its GMC Terrain vehicles, documents...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lexus Cars#Vehicles#Lexus Is#Nexstar#Vsc#Rav4 Hybrid#Rav4 Prime#Highlander#Nx350h#Nx450h
Daily Voice

Ford Recalls 215,000 Pickup Trucks, SUVs

Ford is recalling upwards of 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs sold in the US and Canada that could have leaking brake fluid that impacts stopping distances for drivers. The recall includes Ford F-150 pickup trucks produced between 2016 and 2018, and Ford Expedition Navigator SUV models from 2016 and 2017.
CARS
Reuters

Ford recalls 737,000 U.S. vehicles over software and fire-risk issues

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co is recalling 737,000 vehicles in the United States over a part that could develop an oil leak and a software error that could hinder braking, it said on Friday. The automaker is recalling 345,451 of its 2020-2022 Ford Escape and 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Is the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime Worth Its Price?

The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime is a plug-in hybrid version of Toyota’s popular crossover. And unlike the upcoming Toyota bZ4X, it does offer both an EV mode and the power of a traditional combustion engine. But it does have a starting price of $39,800, which makes it more expensive than the standard 2022 RAV4 model. The Toyota RAV4 Prime does come standard with all-wheel drive and the benefits of a PHEV. At nearly $40,000, its price is higher than that of the top-trim 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited. How does it justify that price?
BUYING CARS
Autoweek.com

Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Safety Recall For Half-a-Million Toyota and Lexus Vehicles

Software issues with Toyota’s electronic stability control system have forced the company to recall almost 500,000 vehicles, including Lexus models. The system aids drivers by individually applying brakes to help maintain control. Toyota says the issue won’t allow the system to turn on when the car is started.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is a value off-road truck

Ford's F-150 lineup is quickly growing to become as diverse as that of the Porsche 911, with the Blue Oval continuing to roll out new variants and packages to cater to different budgets and needs. The latest was revealed on Tuesday in the form of the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler....
CARS
Reuters

GM recalls 740,000 U.S. SUVs over headlight glare issue

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said Tuesday it will recall 740,000 U.S. sport utility vehicles to address a headlight glare problems after U.S. regulators rejected its request to avoid calling them back. Earlier this month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration denied GM's 2019 petition to...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Toyota Crown

After decades of absence in North America, the Toyota Crown nameplate is set to return to our shores in 2023 as a hybrid SUV. Traditionally, the Crown name has been applied to large sedan models not sold here, but now the nameplate will be reintroduced as a crossover model to align with Americans’ taste for SUVs. A plug-in hybrid and an EV variant are also rumored, but we expect a conventional hybrid powertrain to launch first. That could mean the Crown gets either a gas-electric setup using a four-cylinder engine such as the one from the smaller Venza, or the new V-6 hybrid powertrain from the larger Sequoia. Either way, we expect the Crown to slot into the Toyota SUV lineup between the two but with a more luxury-oriented aura.
CARS
KRON4 News

California: April to pick up more snow than January

DONNER, Calif. (KRON) — Officials say over 3 feet of snow fell on Donner Summit near the Lake Tahoe area within the last six days. Weather forecasts expect the snow to continue the next day and carry throughout next week. Tahoe Weather tweeted that April will pick up more snow than January through March combined. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy