Dallas County Sheriff’s Report April 13, 2022

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fleeing driver struck a Chicago police officer Saturday night as the officer tried to stop the stolen vehicle. According to police, officers identified a gray Saturn sedan as stolen. Officers then tried to stop the vehicle in the 18th police district, but the driver fled the scene. Around 9 p.m. the driver then entered the 1st district and came to a stop due to traffic in the 100 block of East Roosevelt Road. Nearby officers got out of their vehicle and approached the Saturn on foot, but the driver drove onto the curb and struck one of the officers before fleeing the scene again. The officer sustained a leg injury and was taken to a local hospital and listed in fair condition, police said. No one is in custody as police search for the driver and the vehicle.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 58 MINUTES AGO