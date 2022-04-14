Dallas County Sheriff’s Report April 13, 2022

Following a disturbance around midnight on Tuesday, a woman was shot and is in the intensive care unit at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the disturbance took place in the 2500 block of Halls Ferry Road. Four females were involved in a fight, with three females assaulting the victim.
Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive.Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III.Tincher was charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He remains jailed in Rome. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.Police said Cumming's family believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned after not hearing from her and reported she might be missing.Police...
A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that left a homeless man dead in Pacoima Saturday morning. The shooting was first reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Dronfield Avenue and Terra Bella Street. When authorities arrived, they found the victim, said to be a 35-year-old man, dead at the scene.His name was not released pending notification of next of kin. Investigators were looking into the incident as a possible gang-related shooting, though suspect information was not immediately available.
MADISON, Wis. — Two people were arrested Saturday after they allegedly forced their way into an apartment and one of them was stabbed. Madison police said the incident occurred just before 8:45 p.m. A woman and her brother reportedly went to an apartment in the 1900 block of Northport Drive to settle an argument about something that was said at...
Police in Greenville, S.C. said a man attacked people multiple times with plates of whipped cream earlier this week. Police said one of the assaults happened around 2:30 p.m. April 13. A woman was pushing her child in a stroller on Main Street when the man hit her in the face with a plate of whipped cream.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fleeing driver struck a Chicago police officer Saturday night as the officer tried to stop the stolen vehicle. According to police, officers identified a gray Saturn sedan as stolen. Officers then tried to stop the vehicle in the 18th police district, but the driver fled the scene. Around 9 p.m. the driver then entered the 1st district and came to a stop due to traffic in the 100 block of East Roosevelt Road. Nearby officers got out of their vehicle and approached the Saturn on foot, but the driver drove onto the curb and struck one of the officers before fleeing the scene again. The officer sustained a leg injury and was taken to a local hospital and listed in fair condition, police said. No one is in custody as police search for the driver and the vehicle.
