NYC Mayor Eric Adams Calls Out Black Lives Matter After String Of Shootings

By Regina Park
BIN: Black Information Network
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

NYC saw a string of deadly shootings Tuesday evening (April 12) and into the early hours of Wednesday (April 13) in parts of Brooklyn and the Bronx. Three people were killed and at least a dozen people suffered gunshot wounds as a result.

In response to the violence, NYC Mayor Eric Adams called out Black Lives Matter activists and anti-cop protesters.

" Where are all those who stated 'Black lives matter'? " Adams told NY1. "Do an analysis of who was killed or shot last night. I was up all night speaking to my commanders in the Bronx, in Brooklyn. The victims were Black," he said.

"If Black lives matter, then the thousands of people I saw on the street when [George] Floyd was murdered should be on the street now," Adams added.

According to reports, three people: a 23-year-old woman, and two men, aged 22 and 21, were fatally shot in separate shootings in the Bronx . An additional five other shootings were reported across the city within the span of six hours, city officials said.

Adams said that those who rally against police brutality should also speak out about the gun violence taking place.

"The lives of these Black children that are dying every night matter," Adams said. "We can't be hypocrites."

Carlos Cruz
2d ago

in the world that we are living today sadly I can say that no lives do matter, there's so much autracity and crimes committed against mankind left and right but I do pray and hope that this generation can survive for a future if there will be one!

Dale Sherman
2d ago

wow are you racists .... what about the other colors.... why don't you stand by the cops instead of against them .... you are another Sharpton.

jay norris
2d ago

That organization don't care bout justice, it's all about the taken money 💰from victims

