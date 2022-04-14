Holy Week Observances

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints must maintain its doctrine of traditional marriage and continue to oppose the homogenization of the differences between men and women, a senior leader said Sunday afternoon during the faith’s 192nd Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah. The church’s doctrine...
He knew they would kill him, but still, he turned his face into the burgeoning storm. As Jesus approached Jerusalem he sent two of his disciples ahead into a small village. He said that they would find a donkey and her colt tied up (this must have been a one streetlight town). His instructions were simple: “Untie them and bring them to me. If anyone questions you tell them that the Lord needs the colt.”
Millions of Christians worldwide today are observing one of the most somber moments of their faith. Good Friday commemorates the suffering, crucifixion and death of Jesus of Nazareth more than 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem. At first glance, Good Friday seems like the ultimate misnomer. If Jesus suffered and died...
1 Corinthians 5:7-9 Get rid of the old leaven that you may be a new unleavened batch, as you really are. For Christ, our Passover lamb, has been sacrificed. Therefore let us keep the feast. As we’ve entered lent season, let us commemorate the feast of Passover to remind us...
Easter is a celebration and holiday observed by millions of people worldwide in commemorating Jesus' resurrection from the dead, which the New Testament describes as occurring three days after his death at Calvary. It is also the day on which youngsters eagerly await the arrival of the Easter bunny and the delivery of their chocolate eggs.
The apostles were 12 of the disciples of Jesus who went on to spread his message and found the early Christian church. After the crucifixion of Jesus in the 1st century, they split up and began to proselytize both the message of Jesus and the concept that he was the son of God. In so doing they expanded the following of this offshoot of Judaism and set out the early tenets of what Christianity would become.
This article was first published in the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night. On Saturday and Sunday, President Russell M. Nelson issued a call to a global general conference audience of millions for people everywhere to fast, pray and care for everyone who is distressed, hurt, struggling and suffering, including those impacted by the fighting in Ukraine.
JERUSALEM, April 13 (Reuters) - Pressed against a wall in a back corridor of Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a stone slab bore testimony only to the graffiti etched on it by multitudes of pilgrims through the ages. But the 2.5 x 1.5 metre stone turned out to be...
The fifth Sunday of Lent is celebrated by Christians worldwide this weekend, on April 3, 2022. On this Sunday during the Lenten season, Christians recall both the humanity and the divinity of Jesus Christ. (Next Sunday, April 10, 2022, is Palm Sunday and the beginning of Holy Week; Sunday, April...
This is a free edition of Deep Shtetl, a newsletter about politics, culture, and religion. Sign up to receive future free editions here. But to gain access to the full newsletter, including all paid content, subscribe to The Atlantic. A few years ago, I learned that I’d been misled about...
It is popular to think that one’s relationship with Christ is personal, yet clarification is needed as to what this means. Personal often carries with it the connotation of a private and/or unique relationship that excludes others. Thus, to an inquiry about a delicate topic, someone might reply that it is “none of your business” on the grounds that it is personal.
While recently driving to school, my 13-year-old son out of nowhere asked, "Why don't we go to church anymore?" I thought for a moment and answered honestly: "Well, I'm not sure." At the start of the pandemic, attending weekly church services was not possible. And while we watched virtual services...
Sunday, April 10, 2022, is Palm Sunday — also called Passion Sunday — the day that Christians commemorate the entrance of Jesus into the holy city of Jerusalem prior to his crucifixion. As described in the Bible, palm leaves and clothes were laid down as a path for Jesus as he arrived by donkey.
War is a horrifying violation of Jesus Christ’s teachings, and His followers should bury any inclination to hurt others, President Russell M. Nelson declared Sunday, the final day of the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The prophet-leader asked millions of listeners...
Pope Francis told an audience that any priest that indulges in "worldliness" is no better than a "pagan." The Roman pontiff told the audience at his Thursday homily that "idolatry" was a persisting problem among Christians, though not always easily recognizable. The pope claimed that "spiritual worldliness," "pragmatism," and "functionalism" all continued to dilute and corrupt both clergy and laity.
LAS CRUCES - After two years of meeting virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jehovah's Witnesses will be returning to meeting in-person starting April 1. All congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses across the world are being encouraged to begin holding in-person meetings during the first week of April, according to a news release.
This year, Easter, the holiest day in the Christian calendar, falls on April 17. That day will mark the end of the Lenten season, and will spark the celebration by billions of believers of the promise of eternal life with God. Here are what some quotes about what Easter means...
Comments / 0