BA.2 subvariants likely contributing to rising cases in New York, officials say

NEW YORK -- While COVID cases in the Tri-State Area are currently low, there has been a small uptick in infections.Health officials say in New York City the seven-day average a week ago was 8 per 100,000 people. Now, it's up to 11 per 100,000.Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron is being closely monitored statewide."We're not being alarmist about it. We're just transmitting the information as we get it, but the number one basic way to deal with this right now is if anyone feels symptoms at all just get tested immediately. That's how we can stop it from spreading," Hochul said.READ MORE: Rise in Omicron subvariant BA.2 cases coinciding with beginning of allergy seasonState Health Commissioner Dr. May Bassett says a steep surge of cases is not expected in the state, adding right now BA.2 comprises about 42 percent of the cases in New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO