ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Chris Dingman, Vibraphonist and Composer

By Jillian Johnson
lawrence.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday, April 18, at 8 p.m. in Lawrence Memorial Chapel. Concert is free and open to the public. Audience members are reqired to be masked at all times during performances in the Lawrence Memorial Chapel and Harper Hall. Guests are strongly encouraged to have received...

blogs.lawrence.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Philip Jeck, Experimental Composer and Turntablist, Dies at 69

Philip Jeck—the British experimental composer, turntablist, and multimedia artist—has died. Jon Wozencroft and Mike Harding from Touch confirmed the news in a statement published on Jeck’s website, saying he died peacefully on Friday following a short illness. He was 69 years old. “A remarkable man and a...
MUSIC
Mountain Democrat

Young composers showcase their talent

Young composers may hold the key to classical music’s future. Seventeen young composers in InConcert Sierra’s Composers Project with Mark Vance will showcase their first semester original compositions in Poetry in Song, March 20 in Grass Valley. Poetry in Song features creative new works for voice and one...
GRASS VALLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrence, WI
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Appleton, WI
Appleton, WI
Entertainment
ARTnews

Listen to Basquiat’s Favorite Music With Spotify Playlists Curated for a New Immersive Exhibition

Click here to read the full article. Lena Horne’s “Stormy Weather” floats from the record player at a meticulous re-creation of the Basquiat family brownstone in Brooklyn. Soon after the song ends, John Coltrane’s saxophone carries through the space of “Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure”, a sweeping exhibition dedicated to the late, legendary artist, now on view at the Starrett Lehigh Building in Chelsea. More than 200 artworks and objects from Basquiat’s estate—most of which have never been publicly displayed—are exhibited in a space ​​designed by the architect David Adjaye. These are placed throughout impressive re-creations of Basquiat’s formative physical spaces, including...
BROOKLYN, NY
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
Robb Report

$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbie Hancock
Person
Thelonious Monk
Person
Chris Dingman
Person
Ambrose Akinmusire
Person
Jen Shyu
Person
Wayne Shorter
UPI News

Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey marries in Los Angeles

March 25 (UPI) -- Zak Starkey is a married man. Starkey, a musician and the son of former Beatles member Ringo Starr and Maureen Starkey, married Sharna Liguz at an intimate wedding Monday in Los Angeles. Starkey and Liguz married at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood. The couple chose...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Listen to Bauhaus’ first new song in 14 years, ‘Drink The New Wine’

Goth rock pioneers Bauhaus have shared their first new song in almost a decade and a half, ‘Drink The New Wine’. The band recorded the new single during lockdown by sharing audio files without hearing what their bandmates had recorded, utilising the Surrealist “exquisite corpse” method to compose the song.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#The New York Times#The Chamber Music America#The Doris Duke Foundation#New Music Usa
Pitchfork

Warm Chris

Not everything has to come to a logical conclusion; not everything needs to be about something. In her lecture “The Sentence Is a Lonely Place,” the writer Garielle Lutz explains her fondness for language where “the sentence is a complete, portable solitude, a minute immediacy of consummated language.” By that, she means that language, for some, is at its best when it can be isolated, when it takes on a sort of synesthetic, acoustic resonance. You can apply this terminology to the songwriting of New Zealand’s Aldous Harding, who, for four albums, has made folk music with a conceptual weight that’s difficult to categorize or assign to any established narrative. Her latest album, Warm Chris, is a record of the portable solitude that Lutz writes about: It is opaque, surreal, and above all, lonely.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Norah Jones Unearths Unreleased Ray Charles Cover ‘Hallelujah, I Love Him So’

Click here to read the full article. Norah Jones has unearthed a 22-year-old recording of “Hallelujah, I Love Him So,” her take on Ray Charles’ classic 1959 single “Hallelujah, I Love Her So.” The recording is one of 22 previously unreleased tracks set to appear on the 20th anniversary reissue of the singer’s Grammy-winning debut Come Away With Me, scheduled for release on April 29. Jones first tackled “Hallelujah, I Love Him So” during her first demo sessions with Blue Note in 2000 alongside bassist Lee Alexander and percussionist Dan Rieser with Jesse Harris on harmonica. The outtakes from that early period...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron launch new supergroup with Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic

Kim Thayil, his Soundgarden bandmate and Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron and Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic have formed a new supergroup, 3rd Secret. The band also features Bubba Dupree, guitarist for D.C. hardcore vets Void and Cameron side-project Hater, plus vocalists Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye, who also feature in Novoselic’s Giants in the Trees.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
Country
Vietnam
Rolling Stone

Art Rupe, Specialty Records Founder Who Helped Shape Rock Music, Dead at 104

Click here to read the full article. Art Rupe, founder of the trailblazing R&B label Specialty Records that released early classics by artists like Little Richard, Sam Cooke and Lloyd Price, has died at the age of 104. The Arthur N. Rupe Foundation announced his death Friday, adding that Rupe died at his home in Santa Barbara, California. No cause of death was provided. As founder and producer at the Los Angeles-based Specialty Records, Rupe oversaw a label that was responsible for songs that laid the bedrock for rock n’ roll: Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti,” Price’s “Lawdy Miss Clawdy,” Guitar Slim’s “The...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Pitchfork

Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood’s Nancy & Lee Getting First Vinyl Reissue

Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood’s 1968 record Nancy & Lee is being reissued on vinyl for the first time. The new edition arrives May 20 via Light in the Attic. The album has been remastered by John Baldwin and includes a 20-page booklet featuring a new interview with Sinatra conducted by the reissue’s co-producer Hunter Lea, never-before-seen photos, and two bonus tracks from the original album sessions, a cover of “Love Is Strange” and the Kinks’ “Tired of Waiting for You.” Listen to “Love Is Strange” below.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Review: The James Hunter Six is Regaling in Romance

Listening to With Love, the new album by The James Hunter Six is a bit like stepping into a time machine and setting the controls back to the late ‘50s or early ‘60s. Echoes of Sam Cooke, The Coasters, Ben E. King, and other casual crooners of that earlier era have a prominent presence in the musical mix, even though Hunter himself needn’t rely on comparisons in order to establish his own identity. Though British-born, he’s obviously been inspired by his forebears, yet he’s not bound to them entirely.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Charnett Moffett Dead: Jazz Singer Cause of Death at 54 Sudden, Tragic

Charles Moffett, a pioneering figure in jazz bass guitar, died at the age of 54. On April 11, he died of a heart attack at Stanford University Hospital. At the time of his heart attack, Moffett was with his wife and longtime partner Jana Herzen, according to his publicist Lydia Liedman. He had been suffering from Trigeminal Neuralgia, which caused him great anguish and which his family believes was a contributing factor in his death.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy