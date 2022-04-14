ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House closer to canceling student debt ‘than ever before’, Schumer says

By Alexander Bolton, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VTJKN_0f9DjUbq00

( The Hill ) – Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) told activists on Wednesday that President Biden and his senior advisers are warming up to the idea of forgiving student debt, insisting they are closer to pulling the trigger “than ever before.”

Schumer , who has repeatedly called for canceling up to $50,000 in student debt per borrower, predicted that’s where the president and his administration will ultimately land.

“I have talked personally to the president on this issue a whole bunch of times. I have told him that this is more important than just about anything else that he can do on his own,” he told the State of Student Debt Summit in a virtual event Wednesday.

“We’re making progress folks. We are making progress. The White House seems more open to it than ever before,” he said.

Biden extends student loan freeze through August

The Department of Education announced last week that it would extend the pause on federal student loan repayment, interest and collections through August.

But Schumer says that doesn’t go far enough and that that Biden is getting closer to agreeing with him.

“Don’t get me wrong, the pause is a good thing, but it ain’t enough. It ain’t close to enough,” he said.

He argued that families will face an average monthly student debt payment of $393 when the pause is lifted.

“That is so much money. How does anybody live knowing every month I got to pay this $400?” he said. “So the pause has stopped that, but make no mistake about it. This pause isn’t going to stay forever and the canceling of student debt is the way to go.”

Schumer said he has weighed in hard with Biden about the importance of canceling this type of debt.

“You get out of college and you have all this debt,” he said. “I have told the president this is one of the most important things he can do to help our economy. We all want the economy to grow. We all want people to have good lives, where you can provide for yourself and your family.”

100,000 student borrowers eligible for debt cancellation: DOE

Schumer signaled he would support canceling even more than $50,000 in student debt per borrower.

“We want our young people to realize that they can have a good future. One of the best, very best, top-of-the-list ways to do it is by canceling student debt, by getting rid of the $50,000, even going higher after that,” he said. McCarthy faces grumbles from right over Biden impeachment remarks Videos show what led up to police officer shooting dead Black man in Grand Rapids

Biden has said he’s willing to cancel up to $10,000 in student debt per borrower, but he wants Congress to pass legislation to do so, which he would then sign.

The administration said last month that it would forgive about $6 billion in student loans through changes made to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

The administration has also forgiven the debts of students who say they were defrauded by for-profit colleges such as ITT Technical Institute and DeVry University.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Student Loans#Economy#Student Borrowers#Senate#The White House
PennLive.com

Elizabeth Warren says student loan borrowers ‘only sin was to be born into a family who couldn’t write a check for them’

While student loan repayments are currently set to resume on May 1, the White House is reportedly considering the pause’s extension. Though, the big question still remains: will student loans be canceled?. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts continues her push for the Biden administration to cancel $50,000 in student...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
CNET

100,000 Borrowers Qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness. Are You One Of Them?

While it may not have fulfilled all of the promises made on the campaign trail, President Joe Biden's administration has made some progress on student loan forgiveness. Last month, the US Department of Education announced that it had identified 100,000 borrowers who were eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness under the new waiver. Since revamping its PSLF program last October, 70,000 borrowers have had a combined $5 billion in student loans forgiven, as of this January. Approximately 30,000 more have been deemed eligible for loan forgiveness.
EDUCATION
MSNBC

Biden's student loan delay isn't the godsend people think it is

President Joe Biden announced this week that his administration is extending the pandemic-era pause on student loan payments through August. And while some borrowers are surely excited about the delay, the fact this reprieve is only temporary leaves many of them uncertain about their future financial situations. These repeated delays...
COLLEGES
TIME

Why Federal Student Loan Payments Probably Won’t Restart This May

After more than a two-year pause on federal student loan repayments , the moratorium—which former President Donald Trump signed into law in March 2020 and has been extended several times—is slated to expire on May 1. If that happens, federal student-loan borrowers will have to resume repayments. Or maybe they won’t.
EDUCATION
MarketWatch

Do I resist refinancing my $160,000 federal student loan at a lower rate in the hope there will be loan forgiveness? What are the chances it will happen?

I graduated from college in 2017 with more than $210,000 in federal student-loan debt thanks to out-of-state tuition, a master’s program, and not fully understanding this cost at that time. I’ve chiseled away at the debt since, often making greater than the minimum payment. The student-loan pause during...
PERSONAL FINANCE
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy