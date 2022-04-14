ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Robeson County man shot at by deputies after pursuit in stolen vehicle

By Kaitlyn Luna
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PDZqi_0f9DjTj700

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he stole a vehicle, led officers on a chase and was shot at after driving at law enforcement.

Around 3 p.m., a deputy with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Elrod Road and Cabinet Shop Road in Rowland.

Prior to the attempted traffic stop, the vehicle had been involved in a pursuit with Pembroke police who say the stolen vehicle was being operated in a careless manner and without regard to others safety.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle and attempted to get the suspect to leave the car when they put the vehicle into reverse and began driving at the officers. An officer fired his weapon at the vehicle during the exchange.

Alton Hunt, 29, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen vehicle, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement officer, failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving to endanger, driving while license revoked, injury to real property and injury to personal property.

Hunt was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $102,000.00 secured bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS 17

12 charged in copper wire theft ring in NC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A dozen people have been charged in a copper wire theft ring in Buncombe County. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, during a months-long investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies learned that 12 people were stealing copper communication wire in Buncombe County and selling it to scrap yards across […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robeson County, NC
Crime & Safety
Rowland, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Robeson County, NC
City
Rowland, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina teacher resigns after video of classroom incident goes viral

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A teacher from Southwest Onslow High School in Jacksonville, North Carolina, resigned last week after a video was spread around social media. Onslow County Schools officials said a school employee reacted with intolerable behavior in front of students on Thursday. The video contains audio of the teacher screaming and using inappropriate […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Women arrested after deputies discover methamphetamine during traffic stop

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Authorities in Colleton County arrested a woman after discovering drugs during a Thursday traffic stop. Colleton County deputies arrested 43-year-old Valerie McClendon after finding 3.1 grams of methamphetamine in her vehicle. McClendon was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Limited details are available at this time.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
WSPA 7News

Police need help to find shoplifting suspect in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police need help identifying a woman as a shoplifting suspect in Asheville. According to the Asheville Police Department, the woman is wanted for committing felony larcenies over the past few weeks at the Asheville outlets. Contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110, if you have any information about the identity […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

High Point police arrest more than a dozen in ‘operation to curb violent crime and gang activity’

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police made at least 12 arrests during what officers described as an “operation to curb violent crime and gang activity” in High Point, according to a High Point police news release. Officers with the Street Crimes Unit and Strategic Intelligence Unit, among others, worked together on the investigation. On Tuesday […]
HIGH POINT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSPA 7News

2 teens, 2 adults arrested with multiple charges

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – Two teens and two adults were arrested Monday for multiple crimes. According to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the patrol division responded in the early morning to a reference of suspicious subjects in the area of Old Gilberttown Road. A deputy noticed a Dodge truck driving without their lights on, authorities said. […]
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Police seize nearly $300K, drugs from Myrtle Beach area home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police seized nearly $300,000 and drugs from a Myrtle Beach area home as part of a narcotics investigation. Kelly Brosky, 43, and Dwayne Dunaway, 58, both of Myrtle Beach, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to police. Police opened an investigation in […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

36K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy