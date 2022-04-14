ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants would greatly benefit from QB frenzy at 2022 NFL draft

By John Fennelly
 3 days ago
Every year about this time, many NFL teams gets antsy about their quarterback situation and head into the draft prepared to improve it by any means possible.

Even if the quarterback class isn’t up to the usual caliber, teams will overdraft, overpay and overindulge on players at the position in the draft.

That could be good news for the New York Giants, who hold the fifth and seventh overall selections in the 2022 NFL draft. By most accounts the Giants aren’t in the market for a quarterback this spring but many teams could be. That means they will benefit from teams taking quarterbacks in front of them, allowing stud players at other positions to fall into their lap.

“You can make the argument that every year there are two drafts: the quarterback draft, and the draft for the rest of the players,” said NFL Films’ Greg Cosell. “This year’s no different. It would not surprise me if we saw five quarterbacks go in the first round.”

Jacksonville, who selects first, and the Jets, who select fourth overall, aren’t expected to take quarterbacks nor trade their picks but Detroit and Houston — at Nos. 2 and 3 — could.

The Giants would benefit if one or more of those teams takes the QB bait. They will also benefit if the Carolina Panthers, at No. 6, decide to draft a signal caller. In fact, since the Panthers don’t have a second or third round pick, they might be forced to so at No. 6.

Albert Breer of SI.com believes the Panthers want badly to replace Sam Darnold this year and the draft is the least painful way to do that.

