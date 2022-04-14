Ellen DeGeneres’s Latest Prank On Kim Kardashian Has Sparked A Conversation Around Respecting People’s Boundaries After Kim Repeatedly Begged Her To Stop And Ran Off Screaming In Fear

“I’m thrilled to be here, because anything I can do to help you in this moment, because it’s a bit emotional, I’m here for you, as I’ve always been,” Letterman told DeGeneres, urging her to take some time off after saying goodbye and admitting he was overwhelmed with adrenaline during his final weeks on his CBS Late Show in 2015. "I want to say thank you so much for being here,” DeGeneres told Letterman. "You are a brilliant man, you are my hero and being on your show really helped me as a comedian, as a person. You influenced me in so many ways. You just were my idol. You were so brilliant, and I just wanted to do anything that would impress you.”

