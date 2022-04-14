ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Ky. jail officer pleads guilty to using excessive force

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A former officer at a Kentucky jail has pleaded guilty to using illegal force against an inmate. The Justice Department said in a...

WTVQ

Marijuana growing operation busted in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A sophisticated marijuana growing operation was busted in Madison County and charges are pending against the property owners, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators say they executed a search warrant at a home on Union City Road where they found the operation. With the...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
NBC News

Former West Virginia legislator who stormed Capitol pleads guilty

WASHINGTON — A former West Virginia Republican lawmaker has pleaded guilty to a felony charge after he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Derrick Evans was charged and arrested just two days after he joined rioters who attacked the Capitol during a joint session of Congress to disrupt the counting of the electoral votes formalizing Joe Biden’s win.
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

Former WV lawmaker pleads guilty in federal Jan. 6 riot case

WASHINGTON (WTRF) — Former West Virginia State Delegate Derrick Evans plead guilty to one charge related to the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol building in Washington. Evans plead guilty Friday to one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and one count of violent entry and […]
ADVOCACY
WKYT 27

Two facing charges after deputies say they kidnapped, assaulted victim

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after law enforcement says they kidnapped someone and assaulted them. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, March 20 around 2:22 p.m., deputies were called to a road near East Bernstadt to investigate a reported assault. When deputies arrived, they say they learned a woman and man kidnapped a male victim.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
People

Tenn. Man Found Guilty of Murdering NBA Star Lorenzen Wright, Sentenced to Life in Prison

A Tennessee man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2010 murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Billy Ray Turner, 51, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in a Shelby County court on Monday, ESPN reports. The jury of 12 reportedly handed down the verdict after about two hours of deliberation. Judge Lee Coffee then sentenced Turner to life in prison on the murder conviction.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
The Independent

Georgia to pay $4.8M in state trooper's killing of Black man

The state of Georgia has agreed to pay a $4.8 million legal settlement to the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a state trooper trying to pull him over for a broken tail light.The office of Georgia's attorney general confirmed the hefty settlement amount Friday. The trooper who killed Julian Lewis was swiftly fired by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with murder following the 2020 killing. But the prosecution of the former trooper, Jacob Thompson, stalled last summer when a grand jury in rural Screven County declined to indict him.Atlanta attorney Andrew Lampros said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
