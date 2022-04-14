ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon

Bethesda Is Bringing A Bunch Of Free Games From Elder Scrolls And Wolfenstein To Steam

By Georgina Young
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Developer and publisher Bethesda has released The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim fifteen times already, but shockingly this isn’t one of those times Skyrim is popping up on a new platform. So no, this isn’t the announcement that Skyrim is being ported to Amazon Alexa, firstly because that happened...

www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Game From Bethesda Teased

A new Xbox Series X game from Bethesda studio Tango Gameworks has been teased. Following its acquisition of Bethesda, Xbox now owns the following IP: Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, DOOM, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, Prey, Starfield, Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo, Quake, The Evil Within, and Rage. There's more IP it now owns, but these are the most notable. And of course, Xbox now owns the studios behind these series. One of these studios is Tango Gameworks, responsible for The Evil Within and Ghostwire Tokyo. Between these releases and the fact its boss Shinji Mikami is the creator of Resident Evil, the studio is known as a horror studio, but the aforementioned Mikami doesn't want this to be the studio's sole reputation. To this end, the studio is currently working on a non-horror game under The Evil Within DLC director John Johanas.
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle preview — a noob's take on the MMO expansion

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle is the MMO’s upcoming chapter set on a lush getaway island nobles travel to for vacation; its narrative involves political intrigue and the chaos caused by The Ascendant Order. This may sound compelling to fans of the series, but as someone who hasn’t played The Elder Scrolls Online before, and never finished a single game in this franchise, it seemed like nothing but jargon. I had no idea what to expect outside of minimal experience as a kid playing through some of Oblivion and Skyrim.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Bethesda game launcher migration to Steam dated for late April

Bethesda has finally given a date for when players can start migrating their PC games from the Bethesda game launcher to Steam. Players will be able to move their games, wallet funds and some save files starting from April 27, according to an updated Bethesda blog post that says users will “have plenty of time to plan and begin migrating your Bethesda.net library to your Steam account.”
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Games#Elder Scrolls#Steam Games#Skyrim#Bethesda Net Launcher#Nme
Polygon

Bethesda.net users will be able to transfer games to Steam on April 27

Publisher Bethesda Softworks announced in a new update this week that, starting on April 27, users who purchased titles via the Bethesda.net Launcher will be able to migrate their PC games connected to the launcher to Steam, in addition to any in-game saves and in-game virtual currencies associated with those games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Players Just Got a Major Freebie

PS4 players just got a major freebie, courtesy of PlayStation and one of the most popular streaming subscription services on the Internet. So far, the freebie is exclusive to PS4 and the PS4 Pro, which means if you're on PS5, you're out of luck, though PS Plus subscribers on PS5 did just get one of the most popular games of all time for free. This new PS4 freebie doesn't require PS Plus though. If you haven't seen it already, for a limited time, all PS4 users can grab a limited-time subscription to Apple TV+ for free, no strings attached. That said, while there are barriers to entry, those who do take advantage of this offer will want to be diligent otherwise the free subscription may quickly turn into a reoccurring payment.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Free Game Is One of the Most Popular Games of All Time

PlayStation -- in collaboration with Rockstar Games -- has made one of the most popular games of all time free for PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5, but only for a limited time. If you don't have a membership to PS Plus, you can still download the game for free via a new seven-day free trial of the subscription service. As for the game, enjoyers of the hobby will need no introduction to it. This week, Rockstar Games released GTA 5 and GTA Online via PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Both can be purchased individually or together. That said, if you're a PS Plus subscriber, you need not pay for the latter because PlayStation has gone ahead and given it to subscribers as a free download. The catch here is that the free download -- which is available to redeem between now and June 14 -- is tied to your subscription. So, if your subscription lapses, you will lose the ability to play the game unless you renew or buy it outright.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Can Grab A Bunch Of New Free Games Right Now

You wouldn't think it to look outside (at least here in the UK) but we're officially well into April. I'm not sure where Spring has sprung, though. Not here, that's for sure. Ah well. Bad weather means more excuses to stay in and play video games - and the start of a new month means a new lineup of free PlayStation Plus games.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Users Upset With New Freebie

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED are unhappy with the latest Nintendo Switch Online freebie. Every month, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers get "free" SNES and NES games. If you have the "Expansion Pack" tier, you also get some classic Sega games and N64 games as well. In addition to free games from Nintendo and Sega's past, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers -- no matter the tier -- get access to exclusive custom icons, which can be unlocked with Platinum Points. Every month, new icons are cycled in. For April, Animal Crossing: New Horizons' characters with birthdays in April are available in icon form. Meanwhile, replacing Super Mario Oddysey from last month is Splatoon 2.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Live Gold's New Free Games May Be the Most Disappointing Yet

Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have two new free games, and they may be the most disappointing coupling of Xbox Live Gold games yet. Since March 1, Xbox Live Gold subscribers have been able to download The Flame in the Flood for free. This isn't one of the two games in question though. The Flame in the Flood is a well-regarded game. Xbox Live Gold subscribers were also able to download Sacred 2 Fallen Angel up until a few days ago when it was replaced with the aforementioned pair of newest free games: Street Power Soccer and SpongeBob's Truth or Square.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Digital PS3 and PS Vita games rendered unplayable after ‘expiring’

Players on PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita are having trouble accessing their digital purchases after a strange expiration date suddenly appeared on certain games, as first reported by Kotaku. The problem seems to mostly affect classic titles, preventing users from playing Chrono Cross, Chrono Trigger, and Final Fantasy VI, as the games are now “expired.”
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Threaten to End Subscription Over Divisive Free Games

PlayStation Plus subscribers on Reddit are threatening to end their subscription over April's free PS Plus games. For the month of April, PS Plus subscribers across PS4 and PS5 are being treated to three games: Slay the Spire, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, and Hood: Legends & Outlaws. Compared to the standards of the subscription service set this year alone, this is a disappointing month. It's still light years beyond what Games With Gold is offering Xbox Live Gold subscribers, but coming off last month especially, many PS Plus subscribers can't help but feel underwhelmed.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Square Enix’s latest RPG falls below 10 players on Steam

Babylon’s Fall, the latest co-op action RPG from Square Enix and Platinum Games, struggled to attract an audience when it launched last March, and has fallen below 10 concurrent players on PC for the first time. As game-tracking site SteamCharts shows, only eight players booted up Babylon’s Fall on...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Users Are Getting One Of 2021's Best Games

The all-new, all-different PlayStation Plus is set to be officially rolled out in June, bringing with it a raft of new free games and perks across three separate tiers. Sony officially confirmed the long-rumoured PlayStation Plus overhaul in a blog post last month, although certain specifics have yet to be confirmed. It's yet clear, for example, which classic PlayStation and PlayStation 2 games will be made available to Premium subscribers. Nor do we know which AAA games, exactly, will be offered to those on the Extra tier.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

15-Year-Old Streamer Has A Rave Every Time They Get A Kill

We all want to celebrate when we do well in a game, but not many of us celebrate in as much style as this Twitch streamer. Crossmauz is a 15-year-old streamer from Germany who mostly streams parties from his bedroom. He is the master of his raves, controlling everything from the laser light show, to the dance floor beats and even pyrotechnics right from his desk. Mostly he streams so that people can hang out and party with him, however according to another player, sometimes while he broadcasts he plays a little Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and celebrates each kill with one of his admittedly impressive raves.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Godzilla Is Coming To Call Of Duty, Because Anything Goes At This Point

Call Of Duty: Warzone has long since abandoned its roots as a semi-realistic shooter and fully embraced madness. The massively popular battle royale might have started out as a spinoff of the super serious Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare, but it's now become a beast all of its own. Over the last few years the game has seen zombies, horror movie icons, and even anime crossovers. But the latest pop culture icon to arrive is, quite literally, the biggest yet.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy