See Travis Barker's new hawk tattoo in honor of Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G4zPT_0f9DeJpC00

Drummer Travis Barker has immortalized his friend, late Foo Fighters beat man Taylor Hawkins , with a brand new addition to his massive tattoo collection.

Celebrate the life and music of Taylor Hawkins and the Foo Fighters now on Foo Fighters Radio

Barker , of blink-182 fame, shared a series of photos showing the inking process that was done on his left (hi-hats) foot with his wife Kourtney providing support, as well as a pic of himself and Hawkins from way back in the day. Travis captioned the post simply saying "HAWK forever" with a related emoji, while also thanking his artist, Mark Mahoney .

Travis was one of many friends and fellow musicians who shared their disbelief following the tragic passing of the beloved Foo Fighters drummer at just 50-years-old on March 25 while on tour in South America.

In an Instagram post after hearing the news, Barker offered some memories while also saying, "To say I’ll miss you my friend isn’t enough. Till the next time we talk drums and smoke in the boys room."

Listen to more of Audacy's all-new stations like Blink-182 Radio , Foo Fighters Radio , Alterna 90s , Rockternative , Rock N' Road , Drivin' Alt , Arena Rock , Wake Up and Rock , Alt Roots , and The Roots of Rock for those who crave the early days.

