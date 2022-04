OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. -- The economic squeeze could get worse on Long Island due to a possible school tax hike, which residents didn't think would happen since dozens of districts received a windfall in pandemic aid.Maria and Dominguez Lopes, of Old Westbury, are on a fixed income and saw the school tax hike headlines -- 1.9%."The economy today is out of control," Dominguez Lopes told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan.Inside the Sweet Hollow Diner in Melville, school levies were debated."I don't think it should go up anymore," one person said."Taxes are quite disproportionate," another person said."If it's for schools, I don't mind...

OLD WESTBURY, NY ・ 23 DAYS AGO