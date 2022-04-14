Best Clinique perfume

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A couple of weeks ago, I found myself aimlessly perusing the aisles of my local Sephora. As I made my way to the fragrance section, I stumbled across something I convinced myself I must have wished into existence: a Replica By the Fireplace candle. Now, I’ve been a steadfast fan of Replica’s perfumes for years (in the summer, I don’t go anywhere without a travel-sized bottle of Beach Walk in my purse), but somehow I’d missed the launch of a candle in my absolute favorite scent. When I picked it up, I was immediately floored by how well the brand had replicated (no pun intended) By the Fireplace in candle form; I couldn’t toss it into my cart fast enough! Later, as I sat in my apartment burning the smoky, robust scent I had wished for in candle form for years, I wondered, do other beauty brands make candles, too? Well, I did some digging and it turns out, yes! Below, you’ll find 10 candles from your favorite beauty brands that’ll spread the scents you love throughout your home.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO