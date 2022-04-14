See puppy pulled out of debris after Russian shelling

A Ukrainian has spoken about the “horror” of seeing photographs online of her family home destroyed by Russian bombing days after her parents fled the city of Mariupol.Mariia Moskalenko, 28, had been regularly checking a local news channel for updates of her neighbourhood and was “shocked” to discover her parents’ building had been destroyed.“It’s so hard to believe this is happening… the Russians are destroying everything,” she told the PA news agency.“Before the invasion Mariupol was a very beautiful place.“There had been a change in local government and a lot of money had been put into the city to build...

