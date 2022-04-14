ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See puppy pulled out of debris after Russian shelling

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ASv6_0f9DZqXm00

Rescuers pulled a puppy out of the rubble in eastern Ukraine after the area was hit by Russian shelling, according to Ukrainian police.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

