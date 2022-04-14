See puppy pulled out of debris after Russian shelling

Related
Russian missile is found in Ukrainian kitchen by bomb disposal crew who decide that giving it a good wiggle is the way to go
Video footage shows a Ukrainian bomb disposal team casually removing a missile which crashed through the roof of a Ukrainian house. The massive rocket landed in a residential area of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, today. The unlucky houseowner will have been relieved to find out that their damaged...
Ukrainian who fled Mariupol sees home shelled just days after parents escape
A Ukrainian has spoken about the “horror” of seeing photographs online of her family home destroyed by Russian bombing days after her parents fled the city of Mariupol.Mariia Moskalenko, 28, had been regularly checking a local news channel for updates of her neighbourhood and was “shocked” to discover her parents’ building had been destroyed.“It’s so hard to believe this is happening… the Russians are destroying everything,” she told the PA news agency.“Before the invasion Mariupol was a very beautiful place.“There had been a change in local government and a lot of money had been put into the city to build...
Incredible moment a puppy is pulled alive from rubble and reunited with its Ukrainian master, 77, after their house was pulverised by Russian shelling
This is the heart-melting moment a tiny pup gasps for air after being pulled out of the rubble of a bombed-out home in eastern Ukraine. Its battle-scarred 77-year-old owner was elated to be reunited with his brave best friend. Video shows the aftermath of a Russian shell attack on homes...
The minesweeping Jack Russell helping to clear Ukraine of Russian explosives (and he loves cheese treats and belly rubs after a hard day's work)
An adorable cheese-loving Jack Russell has been helping Ukrainian forces by sniffing out explosives. The two-year-old dog - called Patron - has gained social media fame after charming followers as well as the pyrotechnicians in Chernihiv - north of Kyiv - where he 'continues to serve'. He is the 'soul...
Russian Whistleblower Claims Vladimir Putin Is At Risk Of Facing A Possible Coup By The Russian Security Service
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
Russian warship sunk in Ukraine war may have been carrying a piece of the 'true cross,' a treasured Christian relic
Russian state media reported in 2020 that the Moskva was readying to receive a piece of the "true cross" for its chapel. Two years on, the ship sank.
A Russian soldier says Putin's troops have been blowing up their own 'as if they were terrorists'
The soldier in a call said Russian troops are bombing Klimovo. Town authorities initially placed the blame on Ukraine, a claim that Kyiv has denied.
Booby-trapped bridge blows up as Russian convoy drives over it: Ukrainian forces
Ukrainian special forces claim to have blown up a bridge in Ukraine as Russian troops drove military vehicles over it on Thursday.
Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine
Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
Zelenskyy says retreating Russian soldiers left thousands of unexploded bombs and mines across the country
Ukraine believes Russia is redirecting troops from Kyiv to the country's east ahead of a concentrated assault on the Donbas region.
Hundreds Of Vladimir Putin's Russian Soldiers 'Refuse To Fight,' Storm Off Combat Zone With 70 Units Of Equipment
Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
Wealthy Russians and oligarchs are reportedly buying as many as 4 apartments at once in Turkey in attempt to earn 'golden passports'
The country grants citizenship in as little as three months to foreign investors who buy at least $250,000 in real estate.
Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’
THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
Woman in Bucha said Russian troops came to her house, said 'we have come to liberate you,' then killed her husband in front of her
Russia is accused of killing at least 300 Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden calling Vladimir Putin a war criminal.
Ukraine captured a batch of Russia's missiles and fired them back at its troops, report says
Ukrainian forces have been documented capturing Russian vehicles and weapons, which can then be deployed back against the invading forces.
Canadian Sniper Reportedly Says Fighting In Ukraine Is Like 'Fighting In Downtown Toronto'
Canadian sniper "Wali" has reportedly resurfaced after going into "black-out mode" while fighting in Ukraine and rumours of his death spread online. "I was the last person to learn the news that I was dead," Wali told Global News on March 22. Wali is infamous for being rumoured to have...
Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says
Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
169 Ukrainian National Guardsmen were locked in underground nuclear bunker by Russian forces that took over Chernobyl, report says
"They were kept here for 30 days without sufficient lighting and food. They were not allowed outside," Ukraine's Interior Minister said.
Putin's troops on the run: Ukraine retakes Irpin town near Kyiv in latest blow to Russian army 'which has now seen 17,000 soldiers killed'
Vladimir Putin's faltering invasion has suffered another devastating blow after battling Ukrainian troops recaptured the war-ravaged town of Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv today. The mayor said forces had seized back full control of the town which had become one of the main hotspots of fighting after Kremlin soldiers...
An elite Ukrainian drone unit on quad bikes ambushed Russian forces, helping to defeat Putin's plan to capture Kyiv, report says
Aerorozvidka is an elite drone unit set up by tech-savvy young Ukrainians that used quad bikes under the cover of night to ambush Russian columns.
