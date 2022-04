When country music star Morgan Wallen makes a surprise appearance at a Nashville bar, then it’s going to make some people take notice. Imagine sitting there and you’re having a drink. One minute you are just chatting with friends or someone you’re there at the bar with at that time. Then you look up and see Morgan Wallen make his way through the bar. And you know that he’s had a historic three-night run in Music City.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 28 DAYS AGO