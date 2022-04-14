ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Congresswoman Moore again tests positive for COVID-19

Titusville Herald
 2 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore says she's again tested positive for COVID-19. Moore, along with many of Wisconsin's highest-ranking Democrats, attended Wednesday's inauguration of Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. Moore sat next to...

www.titusvilleherald.com

Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Some good news: Nancy Pelosi says she's tested negative for Covid after coming up positive late last week.

California's 22nd (runoff June 7): This race is to replace former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who left Congress to run the Trump Media & Technology Group. Connie Conway, the former California Assembly Republican Leader, and Democrat Lourin Hubbard advanced to the runoff. But this district's boundaries changed radically in redistricting — neither Conway nor Hubbard will seek a full term — so this will be a short-term gig.
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

In the Senate race between Val Demings and Marco Rubio, the Florida Dem is doing her part to keep up cash-wise.

The race between Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) is heating up — on the fundraising front in particular. Follow the money: Demings is behind Rubio according to her most recent FEC filings, with $20.7 million in total contributions and $8.1 million in cash on hand. In the lead is Rubio, with $24.3 million in total contributions and 10.5 million cash on hand.
FLORIDA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Ernst a “No” Vote on U-S Supreme Court Nominee

(Washington, DC) — Republican Senator Joni Ernst says President Biden’s pick for the U-S Supreme Court is a highly qualified attorney, but Ernst says she cannot vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination. Ernst says her greatest issue is with Judge Jackson’s lack of adherence to judicial philosophy. Ernst says as a member of the Senate, she will only vote for justices who pledge to be an originalist and interpret words in the Constitution based on their meaning at the time the document was adopted in 1788. Ernst met with Jackson on March 30th, saying the judge showed grace under pressure during last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Iowa’s other U-S Senator, Chuck Grassley, also plans to vote against Jackson’s nomination.
IOWA STATE
MSNBC

Republicans look to Sinema to help kill key Democratic package

The most powerful tool congressional Democrats have in their pocket right is one they don’t know how, when, or whether to use. It’s called the budget reconciliation process — a boring name for an important legislative instrument — and it could allow the governing majority to pass an ambitious spending package without worrying about a Republican filibuster.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
CONGRESS & COURTS

