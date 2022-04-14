ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Reptilian Vibes Arrive on the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Green Python"

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany OG sneakerheads will likely make the argument that the Air Jordan 1 Mid is arguably the least favorite style out of the AJ 1 lineage, but Jordan Brand continues to pump it out in a wide array of colorways....

hypebeast.com

hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Denim"

Continuing to deliver standout women’s exclusive releases, Jordan Brand is now readying the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim.”. The upcoming take on the classic features white tumbled leather upper bases accented by weathered blue denim overlays. The contrasting element is continued on the Swoosh, “NIKE AIR” tongue tags and Wings motif branding. While metallic gold Jumpman lace dubraes and white midsoles paired with light blue rubber outsoles round up the design of the shoe.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Georgetown Receives An Air Jordan 6 PE Inspired By Varsity Jackets

For this year’s round of PEs, the Jumpman has selected the Air Jordan 6, whose most notable upcomer is inspired by Georgetown University. It’s only fitting that the school’s player exclusive is of equal quality, and it proves as much thanks to the detailed imagery provided by collector English Sole.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

A Release Date for the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Surfaces

Following early looks and rumors, we now have a release date for the Off-White™ x. Expected to release in both “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black,” the takes on the classic lifestyle silhouette are set to continue the late Virgil Abloh‘s partnership with Nike/Jordan Brand. The shoe...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

Ming Lee Simmons Shows How to Elevate a T-Shirt & Jeans With a Chic Blazer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Social media star Ming Lee Simmons posted a reel of photos today to Instagram, where she updated fans with a look at her most recent stylish outfits. Simmons’ first photo shows her standing before a mirror wearing an oversized blazer in a gray-tan color with a simple black tee underneath and black high-waisted jeans. The blazer elevates the jeans and T-shirt, pulling the look together. Even the bag is a win with fun...
APPAREL
In Style

Rihanna's Latest Maternity Look Included a Hot Pink Feathered Minidress

Rihanna has continually served us with iconic maternity looks throughout her pregnancy. Her latest evening look is a switch-up from her signature bump-baring crop tops, sheer dresses, and lingerie dressing. The billionaire stepped out for dinner in Santa Monica wearing an ultra-minidress. Rihanna was spotted grabbing a bite at her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Rihanna Showcases Playful Pink Maternity Look While Out in L.A.

Watch: Rihanna Shines BRIGHT at Fenty Beauty Event. The 34-year-old pregnant singer showcased yet another playful maternity style while out to dinner in Los Angeles Saturday, April 2. Rihanna sported a $2,290 spaghetti strap fuchsia mohair and recycled nylon Saint Laurent mini dress with a seafoam feather trim, paired with $606 mint green pointed The Attico pumps and a mint green, faux feather, pearl handle Dries Van Noten clutch, plus an emerald ring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Closer Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Military Black"

Jordan Brand has got some serious heat in the cannon ready to be fired out throughout the Spring and Summer seasons, and one colorway that has got sneakerheads ready to splurge on is the Air Jordan 4 “Military Black.” Mock-ups of the shoes started to trickle out during Fall 2021, but now we’ve got a snapshot of what the shoes will look like.
APPAREL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Python
hypebeast.com

An Unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 33 Colorway Surfaces

Helping launch Travis Scott‘s ongoing partnership with Nike/Jordan Brand, back in 2019 we saw the release of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 33. Coming in a mix of “Army Olive/Black/Ale Brown/Sail,” the shoe also helped established the color themes of Travis’ Cactus Jack releases. But...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Nike Responds After Tiger Woods Wearing FootJoy Golf Shoes Goes Viral

Click here to read the full article. There are a few athletes who are synonymous with Nike, and Tiger Woods is near the top of the list. So it was particularly jarring when the golf icon was spotted in something without Swoosh branding. With The Masters looming, Woods was photographed during a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Sunday. However, he did not have Nike footwear laced up. Instead, the athlete was wearing a pair of all-black FootJoy shoes. The images got golf fans talking, although Woods has not addressed his FootJoy footwear — but Nike has. “Like...
AUGUSTA, GA
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Trendiest Haircuts & Colors for Spring 2022

Freshen up your look this Spring season with any one of these trendy hairstyles, haircuts and colors! You can try a classic and simple finish like bobs and lobs that never goes out of style. Or, you can add an extra oomph to your look with colors and shaved sides that will turn people’s heads, for sure.
HAIR CARE
Footwear News

Fabolous on Regretting Throwing Nike Air Yeezys Away, His Travel Shoes and What He Hits the Stage In

Click here to read the full article. At the start of the month, style-savvy rap superstar Fabolous, often the subject of interviews, was playing the role of interviewer in a one-on-one conversation with Concepts founder and CEO Tarek Hassan. With the retailer turning 25, the two discussed its staying power and what the company is focused on to define its future. However, following the conversation, Fabolous — a noted sneaker connoisseur — revealed details about his footwear collection. Below are excerpts from the conversation with FN, edited for clarity. THE SHOES I DREAM ABOUT: “The Air Yeezy. I had all three colorways and I...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Ceeze Unveils Limited-Edition Biggie-Inspired Nike Air Max 1

New York creative studio Ceeze has teamed up with Brooklyn-based restaurant Elite Williamsburg and D’ussé Cognac to create a 22-piece Biggie-inspired Air Max 1 collection for Air Max Day 2022. Ceeze — which dropped a limited-run of bespoke “Burgundy” Air Jordan 5 earlier this year — has taken...
BROOKLYN, NY
Footwear News

Rihanna Puts a Sporty-Chic Twist on Maternity Style in Blue Ribbed Bralette & Midi Skirt With Adidas Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna continues to show that pregnancy fashion does not have to be traditional. The “Breakin’ Dishes” singer was spotted last night while leaving Nobu restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., wearing an athletic-inspired outfit that put her baby bump on full display. For the outfit, Rih Rih went with a ribbed blue sweatsuit from Alaïa. She wore a bralette that incorporated two straps. On the lower half, Rihanna wore an ankle-length skirt in the...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Air Jordan 13 "Brave Blue"

Spring is finally starting to settle in, and as the weather starts to warm up, Jordan Brand is ramping up the production for its retro lineage with a stream of new colorways. One makeup that is expected to arrive shortly is the Air Jordan 13 “Brave Blue” which has just been unveiled by way of official imagery.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
mycolumbuspower.com

Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Yung Miami is certainly ready for spring! The Floridian rapper took to Instagram earlier today to show off her toned figure in a spring-like outfit that’s given us fashion envy and made us eager for the warm months ahead!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Sneakers to Watch Out For in Canada: Union x Air Jordan 2, Puma x DC, and More | Northern Soles

Warmer weather is just around the corner, which means it’s time to put the winter boots away. In our latest episode of Northern Soles, Toronto Sneakerhead Andy Dang (@certified on Instagram) shares which hot upcoming sneaker drops to look out for. This episode covers the return of a classic and nostalgic sneaker, another colourway of the classic Air Jordan 1, and the most recent collaboration by Union Los Angeles and Jordan Brand. Watch the episode of Northern Soles below and keep scrolling to see Andy’s full list of impending hype.
APPAREL
Footwear News

La La Anthony Models Edgy Cutout Top With Neon Yellow Vinyl Boots for PrettyLittleThing

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony coordinated vibrant colors in an outfit she modeled for PrettyLittleThing in an Instagram post on Saturday. The actress modeled classic high-waisted blue jeans that fit loosely on her frame. Anthony stood tall in a criss-cross top designed with fun cutouts, which held together with a ring at the center. The pattern featured orange and yellow circles with a mix of neutrals and tans, creating a trippy palette. View this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Max Plus Receives the "Grape" Treatment

When cooking up new footwear designs, will often reference its laundry list of archival themes to inform its various iconic staple silhouettes. For example, the “Grape” motif that is associated with the Air Jordan 5 has made its rounds across various Swoosh models such as the Air Max 90, Air Max 97, and Air Max 95, and now the Air Max Plus is getting its moment to do its own interpretation.
APPAREL

