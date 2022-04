For information on the third coronavirus relief package, please visit our “American Rescue Plan: What Does it Mean for You and a Third Stimulus Check” blog post. Form 1099-MISC used to be a self-employed person's best friend at tax time. However, this form recently changed, and it no longer includes nonemployee compensation the way it did in the past. You may have looked in Box 7 of Form 1099-MISC to see how much a business or client reported that they paid you. Now, that information comes from Form 1099-NEC starting in tax year 2020. However, you can still use Form 1099-MISC for reporting nonemployee compensation for tax years prior to 2020.

