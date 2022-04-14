ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian’s fiery outfit draws ‘The Incredibles’ comparisons

Kim Kardashian to the rescue?

The Skims founder stepped out in the San Fernando Valley Wednesday wearing one of her wildest looks yet: a flame-printed turtleneck paired with a red leather wrap skirt, gloves and a pair of her beloved Balenciaga “pantashoes.”

Kardashian further accessorized with a black faux fur Balenciaga bag and matching goggle-style sunglasses, both of which will set you back four figures.

A departure from her typical monochromatic fashion fare , the two-tone, second-skin ensemble bore a striking resemblance to the “super suits” worn by the Parr family in Disney’s “The Incredibles,” as social media users were quick to point out.

“Edna Mode pulled this look for her,” one joked , referring to the franchise’s infamous haughty, black-bobbed fashion designer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aRU5I_0f9DTgbe00 Kardashian would fit right in with the Parrs.©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Evere

While Kardashian, 41, actually works with stylist Dani Levi, it’s possible her estranged husband, Kanye West, had something to do with her seemingly Elastigirl-inspired garb; after all, according to the beauty mogul, the rapper “wants to quit everything and dedicate his life to being [her] stylist.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21sWq9_0f9DTgbe00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xU1cR_0f9DTgbe00

It’s also worth noting that West, 44, is a huge “Incredibles” fan, having cited the animated flick as his reason for agreeing to sit down for confessionals on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

“This interview is because of the movie ‘The Incredibles.’ It starts off with the interviews. The superheroes are giving interviews,” he said in his first-ever on-camera testimonial in 2019.

“The wife’s got a big butt,” he continued, “and I just see our life becoming more and more and more like ‘The Incredibles’ until we can finally fly.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yDAi2_0f9DTgbe00
Violet Parr, a style icon for the ages.©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Evere

To quote Elastigirl herself, “leave the saving of the world to the men? I don’t think so.”

