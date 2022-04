April 30th is the date for the Saint Xavier School auction at the Bradley Gym. That is annually the biggest fundraiser for the school. Principal Shawn Augustine said its been tough in recent years to get the auction going back to normal due to the pandemic. Last year there was a smaller auction due to numbers and the amount of people that could be in the gymnasium. "So this year it's going to be really nice to have full capacity. " That full capacity in the gym would total 300 people.

