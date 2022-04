Nebraska's offense was at it again Tuesday against Iowa, swinging its way to a season-best inning. The Husker softball team scored 11 runs in the third frame of the first game of a doubleheader. It was ignited by a grand slam from a sophomore who didn't play much as a freshman, and it was capped by a bases-clearing triple from a catcher who was playing in high school just one spring ago.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO