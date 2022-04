Faye Webster has announced a new orchestral EP titled ‘Car Therapy Sessions’ with the release of a music video for the EP’s title track. The EP, which will be released on April 29, contains four tracks from Webster’s 2021 album ‘I Know I’m Funny, Haha’ and 2019’s ‘Atlanta Millionaires Club’ as re-imagined by Webster and a full orchestra. The title track however is brand-new and was released alongside a music video on April 13.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO