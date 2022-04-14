Soaring Eagle Gaming Authorized Thursday as 15th Internet Gaming, Sports Betting Operator

The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe’s gaming arm, Soaring Eagle Gaming, has been authorized as Michigan’s 15th internet gaming and sports betting operator, says the Michigan Gaming Control Board Thursday.

Soaring Eagle Gaming, which has met the state’s regulatory requirements for licensing, is currently running live under the name of Eagle Casino and Sports.

“Michigan now has a full complement of 15 internet gaming and sports betting providers with the authorization of Eagle Casino and Sports,” said Michigan Gaming Control Board Executive Director, Henry Williams. “All of Michigan’s federally recognized tribes are offering internet gaming and sports betting. I congratulate the Saginaw Chippewa tribe as they expand their gaming offerings.”

Soaring Eagle Gaming’s authorization by the Michigan Gaming Control Board comes after the state launched internet gaming and sports betting with ten operators on Jan. 22, 2021.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board says by law, licenses are limited to commercial and tribal casinos in the state.