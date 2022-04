Build a new stadium in Birmingham, the detractors said, and it will be a really nice stadium that sits empty most of the year. Beginning Saturday night, an entire eight-team pro football league will begin playing games at Protective Stadium when the USFL kicks off its season with a game between the Birmingham Stallions and the New Jersey Generals. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. and it will be televised nationally on Fox and NBC. Three more games will be played on Sunday at Protective Stadium (11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.) and a total of 43 games will be played at either Protective or Legion Field for a season that runs through June.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO