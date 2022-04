Back when Anthony Davis was trying to get himself out of the New Orleans Pelicans franchise, it was no secret that Los Angeles was one of his preferred destinations. While it seemed clear that the Los Angeles Lakers were near the top of his wish list, it’s possible that he would have also been happy to join the Los Angeles Clippers. As it turns out, however, the Clippers weren’t very interested in going after Davis because the organization did not see him as a leader.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO