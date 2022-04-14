Nearly 2 years later, here's how you can get a job through ABC13's weekly Who's Hiring job fair

Nearly two years later, ABC13 continues to host a weekly Who's Hiring job fair, and we'll continue the event today.

In 2020, we partnered with Workforce Solutions to offer the virtual event. This week, we're featuring about 40 jobs, with starting pay around $14 an hour.

Employers participating in our virtual event are looking to fill positions quickly. If you apply, you could land an interview in days and start working quickly.

In addition to jobs, we're also talking about various programs and ways participants can get free career advice. Viewers can also call the ABC13 hotline and get free help. The number is 713-243-6663.