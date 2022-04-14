ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Sweet and savory breads a Polish Easter tradition

By Sarah Leah Chase
Inquirer and Mirror
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(April 14, 2022) When I got married, I kept my maiden name and people often mistakenly assume I must be descended from the storied Chase families of Cape Cod and Nantucket. The truth is that I am proudly half-Polish from my father’s side and the...

www.ack.net

Comments / 0

Related
Hillsdale Daily News

A few variations on traditional bread pudding

Linda from Pinconning says there's nothing better than her mom's Old-Fashioned Bread Pudding. Jeff from Caro sent in his recipe for Sausage & Apple Bread Pudding. It is delicious for a weekend breakfast. Sue from Archbold serves her Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce. Here are their recipes:. OLD-FASHIONED BREAD PUDDING.
RECIPES
The US Sun

Why is Easter on a different date every year?

EASTER is a Christian holiday which celebrates Jesus rising from the dead after three days. It is not static celebration such as Christmas, so we explain why Easter falls on a different date every year. Why is Easter on a different date every year?. The date is decided by a...
SOCIETY
The Daily South

Family Treasures and Traditions Inspired This Birmingham Easter Brunch

When it comes to entertaining, friends Ragan Cain and Mary Cox Brown prove that two are better than one. For starters, this means double the creativity. "We play off each other," says Cain, who curates a timelessly cheerful mix on her blog, The Frances Flair (@thefrancesflair). "We love to put together over-the-top, outlandish things." It also means two divine collections of serveware, linens, and decor to pull from. "We both have a very strong appreciation for our histories and where we're from," says Brown, the florist behind Marigold Design (@marigolddesign). "We really embrace the things that have been handed down to us." Here, they share their signature moves for an Easter brunch overflowing with whimsy.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nantucket, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
County
Nantucket, MA
City
Nantucket, MA
Nantucket, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Society
Nantucket, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
Richmond.com

Southern-Inspired Succotash: Sweet, savory and a little bit spicy

Sweet & Savory is sponsored by Virginia Wayside Furniture in Richmond, Virginia. This dish, from my restaurant and food truck Clara B’s Kitchen Table, has a little bit of everything going on. Sweet, savory and creamy, all balanced by the slightly spicy, smoky edge of blistered shishito peppers. This...
RICHMOND, VA
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polish#Food Drink#Chase#Mirror#I M
Caught in Southie

CVS – No Food or Drink for Sale

We are getting numerous reports that thanks to a licensing snafu, the CVS on West Broadway cannot sell any food or drink until their license is reissued by the city. It seems it though the issue can’t be rectified until next week – due to the fact it’s Good Friday (some offices, banks, post office, schools are closed) and Monday is a holiday in the City of Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Henry County Daily Herald

RECIPE: Deliciously healthy dishes from sweet to savory

Supplementing meals and snacks with powerful, versatile ingredients can take healthy eating from bland and boring to delicious and adventurous. Take your breakfasts, appetizers, dinners and desserts to new heights while maintaining nutrition goals with naturally nutritious and surprisingly versatile California Prunes. Rich and smooth with an ability to enhance both sweet and savory flavors, they can expand your menu with nearly endless powerful pairing options.
RECIPES
ABC 4

Sweet and savory, together again at this yummy new bakery

(Good Things Utah) If you live near Saint George, finding a sweet treat for the whole family is now easier than ever before. Since opening, Farmstead Bakery has quickly become one of the most popular dessert spots in Southern Utah. This newly remodeled European-style bakery looks more like an upscale coffee bar, now featuring more dining options, drinks, and seating. Their new bar area offers visitors their choice of yummy coffee, tea, juice, lemonade, and much more.
UTAH STATE
Taste Of Home

32 Savory Dinners That Prove Citrus Doesn’t Have to Be Sweet

Get inspired to think outside of the box with these savory citrus recipes—including citrus coconut steamed cod, rosemary lime chicken and orange pomegranate salmon. I found this baked lemon chicken recipe many years ago when my children were toddlers. I’ve changed it a little over the years to make it my own. Everyone in my family just loves it!
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy