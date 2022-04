Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will portal it's way into theaters worldwide next month and excitement is at an all-time high. The film will be first screened at its world premiere on May 2nd, so reactions for the film will definitely come out shortly after. Now, it has been revealed that the Doctor Strange sequel will be screened at Quentin Tarantino's theater. The film will be screened in 35mm at the New Beverly Cinema when the film premieres on May 5th and 6th. You can check out the announcement below.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO