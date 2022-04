Alida-Upland Cooperative Parish, Sunflower Quilters Guild, Lori Bond and friends plus other volunteers have donated 49 quilts to be given to families who had their homes and livelihood destroyed by the Dec. 15th wildfire in western Kansas. The quilts will be displayed today ( Wednesday ) at 2 p.m. at the Alida Upland Church, 2243 3300 Ave., Junction City.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 24 DAYS AGO