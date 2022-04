TONIGHT: We currently have isolated snow showers covering much of the region with windy conditions. These conditions should continue into the nighttime hours. We then should see the snow showers move towards the southern highlands, SE Idaho, and western WY only for the overnight hours. Winds will be much calmer between 5-10 mph overnight after staying breezy tonight between 10-20 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 20's and lower 30's.

IDAHO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO