NORTH LAWNDALE — The former head of the state’s public health department will take the helm of Sinai Chicago, a safety net health system serving the South and West sides. Dr. Ngozi Ezike will take the reins of Sinai on June 13, replacing the former president and CEO Karen Teitelbaum, who announced in September she would be stepping down. Ezike will be the first Black woman to lead Sinai Chicago, and was the first Black woman to lead the Illinois Department of Public Health.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO