ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

The Scoop Behind the Queen's Corgis 'Royal Menu'

KTVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHer Majesty herself has famously called her...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Getting the Queen to Prince Philip's memorial will be 'very tightly managed behind the scenes' but there won't be any public 'drama or grand gestures', royal editor reveals - amid reports the monarch 'hopes' to attend

The Queen's attendance at The Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service will happen without 'drama or grand gestures', but will be very 'tightly managed' behind the scenes, royal sources have claimed. Prince Philip's memorial service will take place at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday and will serve as a reminder of his...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Her Majesty#Uk#Buzz60
Daily Mail

'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas

Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
RELATIONSHIPS
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince William's Grandmother So Dedicated To The Throne But Commitment Could Reportedly Harm Monarchy, Royal Commentator Daniela Elser Claims

Queen Elizabeth II's reluctance to abdicate could harm the monarchy, according to Daniela Elser. Queen Elizabeth II promised to serve the monarchy until her last breath. However, a royal commentator weighed in on Her Majesty's decision and said that the Queen's decision might harm the monarchy than help it. Queen...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Hello Magazine

Prince William says royal family 'supports with pride and respect' any future decision made by Queen's overseas realms

The Duke of Cambridge has said the royal family supports "with pride and respect" any decisions taken by the Queen’s overseas realms over their future. At a reception to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, hosted by Bahamas Governor General Cornelius Alvin Smith, Prince William told guests: "Next year, I know you are all looking forward to celebrating fifty years of independence – your Golden Anniversary."
WORLD
KTVB

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hop in Mini Land Rovers at Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living life in the slow lane, but it's OK because a couple of kiddos were behind the wheel!. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed quite the ride Saturday in The Hague, Netherlands where they attended the first event at the 2022 Invictus Games. The royal couple was there to kickoff the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge, which pits 500 competitors from 20 countries in a specially designed course built at Zuiderpark. The competitors must test their skill and precision as they navigate a course featuring bridge structures, ramps and rocks.
U.K.
KTVB

'90 Day Fiancé' Premiere: Miona Wants the Luxury Life Jibri Can't Give Her (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé newcomers Jibri and Miona are already facing some difficult issues before Miona's big move to the United States from Serbia. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's premiere of season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé, Jibri -- who's currently living with his parents in South Dakota to save money -- says he and Miona haven't discussed finances and it's obvious the two aren't even remotely on the same page.
TV SERIES
Shropshire Star

William and Kate lead royals at Easter Sunday service

The Cambridges were joined by their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined other members of the royal family for the annual Easter Sunday service. William and Kate were accompanied by their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they stepped out in...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy