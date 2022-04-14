Over the Hill! Britain's Oldest Male Gorilla Surprised with Presents and Cake

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living life in the slow lane, but it's OK because a couple of kiddos were behind the wheel!. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed quite the ride Saturday in The Hague, Netherlands where they attended the first event at the 2022 Invictus Games. The royal couple was there to kickoff the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge, which pits 500 competitors from 20 countries in a specially designed course built at Zuiderpark. The competitors must test their skill and precision as they navigate a course featuring bridge structures, ramps and rocks.

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO