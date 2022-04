Our Mother entered this world on May 21, 1944 and sadly, left with us by her side, on Wednesday April 6, 2022 at the young age of 77. She was born in Madison, WI to Kenneth and Bethe Swafford but shortly after, Kenneth was killed in WW2. Beth remarried and she was raised by a spectacular father, Juett Mabry. She is survived by her two sisters, Melinda (Lyn) Mabry and Juliet Reising. These three sisters loved each other so much and enjoyed every moment of their time together.

DIAMONDHEAD, MS ・ 5 DAYS AGO