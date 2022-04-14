Kim Kardashian reveals fears of a second sex tape being released

(Getty Images)

The first episode of the Kardashian family’s new reality TV series has revealed Kim Kardashian’s fears about what would happen to her children if a new sex tape scandal emerged.

The 41-year-old SKIMS founder and mother of four said “the last thing” she would want is for potentially new footage from her infamous 2007 sex tape to emerge.

In the first episode of The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday on Hulu, Kim discovers “inappropriate” content on her six-year-old son Saint’s iPad during a family gathering.

She said: “There was a picture of my cry-face. And then I looked at it and it said something super inappropriate like ‘Kim’s new sex tape’.”

The reality star explained that it appeared to be “unreleased footage from my old sex tape”, which was filmed when she was dating rapper Ray J in 2003.

“The last thing I want as a mum is for my past to be brought up 20 years later, especially when it’s this big party and my whole family is here.

“This is some real embarrassing s*** and I need to deal with it. I will deal with it. I just cannot believe this is happening right now.”

Kim added that if Saint was “a little bit older and been able to read”, she would have felt “mortified”.

Kim Kardashian hosts a family lunch in episode one of The Kardashians (Disney+)

Later in the episode, she was seen discussing the issue with her lawyer, Marty Singer, who confirmed that she could sue anyone who releases any footage, if it existed, without her consent.

The shapewear mogul said she was “99.9 per cent sure” that no such footage exists, but was frustrated that it was still “being held over my head” after two decades.

“For 20 years, this has been held over my head, this mistake… or is it a mistake?” she wondered in the show.

“It was my boyfriend of years. We go on a trip, we film a video. It’s embarrassing for that to be out there, but it’s not the most scandalous thing and I’m not going to be made to feel that way. I’m just human.”

The show follows Kim as she instructs her lawyer to “get something drafted so it can be taken down immediately”.

“I don’t want it copied. I have four f***ing kids. I can’t go through this again,” she said.

“I have all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them all to the f***ing ground.”

She becomes emotional about the idea of another sex tape scandal when speaking to her ex-husband Kanye West, whom she has divorced from after seven years of marriage.

Crying on the phone, she said: “Over my dead body is this s*** going to happen to me again. I just want it gone. This is not going to f*** with me.”

Later, she told the cameras that West reassured her and helped her to calm down.

“He was like, ‘Listen, you have the power. Nothing will cancel you. Stop worrying about the public perception, you know who you are’,” Kim said.

The former couple share four children, North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

In January, West claimed that he had a laptop that contained unreleased footage of Kim’s sex tape.

However, her representative told People that a second sex tape did not exist.

They said in a statement: “After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip.

“Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”