ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

When are Wales, Scotland and Ukraine playing their World Cup 2022 qualifying play-offs?

By Nyle Smith
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aghZp_0f9DHOlq00

WALES await the winners of Scotland and Ukraine in the play-off final after a thrilling victory against Austria in Cardiff.

The Dragons slayed the Austrians 2-1 courtesy of a delightful double from Gareth Bale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SJzmw_0f9DHOlq00
Captain Gareth Bale's double against Austria fired Wales to the play-off final Credit: Reuters

Which has kept their dreams of playing in their first World Cup since 1958 alive.

However, the postponement of Ukraine's fixture against Scotland - the other play-off semi-final, will mean that the Welsh are going to have to wait a little longer for one of the biggest games in the country's history.

When could Scotland vs Ukraine happen?

Scotland will host Ukraine at Hampden Park on Wednesday, June 1.

Uefa have meanwhile announced that their Nations League match at home to the Ukrainians on June 7 has been rescheduled for September 21.

The Scots will now host Armenia on June 8, instead of June 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ttXrY_0f9DHOlq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kdZxg_0f9DHOlq00

When could the play-off final be?

Wales will host the winner of Scotland vs Ukraine in Cardiff on Sunday, June 5.

To accommodate this fixture, their Nations League match away to Poland has been brought forward to Wednesday, June 1.

Who will Wales, Scotland or Ukraine face in the World Cup?

The World Cup draw has been made and it has been confirmed that England will await the winners of this play-off section.

Also in Group B with the Three Lions are the United States of America and Iran.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russian state TV says Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’

A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters follow a stinging symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva.Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”She said: “Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Philosopher known as 'Putin's brain' says Russia needs to escalate Ukraine war

WASHINGTON — The ultranationalist Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, commonly referred to as “Putin’s brain” for his influence within the Kremlin, said earlier this week that the Russian military retreat from Kyiv was a “temporary situation” and predicted that after a regrouping, a broader campaign across Ukraine could commence again.
POLITICS
BBC

Rhodri Williams: Wales scrum-half signs new Dragons deal

Scrum-half Rhodri Williams has signed a new contract to remain with Dragons. The Welsh region has not disclosed the length of the deal agreed with the 28-year-old, capped three times by Wales. The former Llandovery and Scarlets player joined Dragons from Bristol Bears in 2018 and has gone on to...
WORLD
People

Zelenskyy Tells Athletes at Prince Harry's Invictus Games They're Showing Ukraine's 'Rebellious Spirit'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is checking in with the athletes representing the country at Prince Harry's fifth Invictus Games. After the Invictus Games, taking place in the Dutch town of The Hague starting this weekend, announced the safe arrival of Ukraine's team on Wednesday, President Zelenskyy connected with the competitors via video call on Thursday.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Bale
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#League Cup#Ukraine#Scots#Dragons#Austrians#Welsh#Nations League#Ukrainians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
MilitaryTimes

Finland and Sweden pursue unlinked NATO membership

HELSINKI — Finland and Sweden have chosen to pursue separate tracks and speeds to advance their interests in joining NATO. Finland had indicated it would prefer a solution that would see the two Nordic unaligned states “jump together” into NATO. However, Sweden has decided to examine a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Erik ten Hag to Manchester United carries risk for both club and manager

Erik ten Hag will be busy this weekend. Ajax are playing PSV Eindhoven in the KNVB Cup final on Sunday and hope to lift the first half of a league and cup double that would bring four and a half successful years under their current manager to a fitting end. After forging a reputation as one of Europe’s top coaches with two Eredivisie crowns, two cups and that run to the Champions League semi-finals, Ten Hag wants to leave Amsterdam on not merely good but triumphant terms. His focus will be on the final.Video analysis is a key component of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

L’Occitane closes all shops in Russia in U-turn after customers threatened boycott

French beauty brand L’Occitane has U-turned on its decision to continue trading in Russia amid the invasion of Ukraine and will close all shops in the country.Just two days ago, the cosmetics firm told the BBC it would not close its stores and cease online sales in Russia because it could not “guarantee that our 700 employees in Russia will not face retaliation”.But on Friday evening, L’Occitane issued a statement confirming its decision to shut Russian operations following approval by its board of directors.The statement said: “Given the enormous human suffering being caused by escalating military action in Ukraine and...
WORLD
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
391K+
Followers
18K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy