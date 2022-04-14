When are Wales, Scotland and Ukraine playing their World Cup 2022 qualifying play-offs?

WALES await the winners of Scotland and Ukraine in the play-off final after a thrilling victory against Austria in Cardiff.

The Dragons slayed the Austrians 2-1 courtesy of a delightful double from Gareth Bale.

Captain Gareth Bale's double against Austria fired Wales to the play-off final Credit: Reuters

Which has kept their dreams of playing in their first World Cup since 1958 alive.

However, the postponement of Ukraine's fixture against Scotland - the other play-off semi-final, will mean that the Welsh are going to have to wait a little longer for one of the biggest games in the country's history.

When could Scotland vs Ukraine happen?

Scotland will host Ukraine at Hampden Park on Wednesday, June 1.

Uefa have meanwhile announced that their Nations League match at home to the Ukrainians on June 7 has been rescheduled for September 21.

The Scots will now host Armenia on June 8, instead of June 4.

When could the play-off final be?

Wales will host the winner of Scotland vs Ukraine in Cardiff on Sunday, June 5.

To accommodate this fixture, their Nations League match away to Poland has been brought forward to Wednesday, June 1.

Who will Wales, Scotland or Ukraine face in the World Cup?

The World Cup draw has been made and it has been confirmed that England will await the winners of this play-off section.

Also in Group B with the Three Lions are the United States of America and Iran.