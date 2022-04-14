ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloe Kardashian takes fans inside huge $17M LA mansion next door to mom Kris Jenner featuring open kitchen & courtyard

By Kylie Parham
 2 days ago
KHLOE has given fans a glimpse into her massive $17million LA mansion on the premiere of The Kardashians as it neared the end of construction.

The KUWTK alum and her family returned to TV on Wednesday night after a six-month hiatus from filming.

Khloe and her family returned to TV on Wednesday night Credit: Hulu
Drones captured footage of her new mansion Credit: Hulu
Fans caught a glimpse of the marble kitchen Credit: Hulu

The new series opened with an aerial shot of Khloe's brand new Calabasas mansion.

Cameras flew in through the front door, showing a near-complete construction site out front.

Although scaffolding gave a somewhat restricted view, fans were able to see the structure of the huge $17million home, painted in cool tones and featuring large windows.

Drone footage gave a look into Khloe's stunning kitchen, complete with a marble island and open-air aesthetic.

Cameras then panned outdoors to where the 37-year-old stood admiring her nearly-completed home.

The TV personality, who sported light wash jeans and a white tube top, looked over her beautiful lap pool, patio, and backyard as she shared her excitement with a friend on the phone.

"Oh my gosh I'm so excited I'm at the new house and the construction is almost finished," she gushed.

Fans then got a 360 view of Khloe's U-shaped veranda, with huge windows and brick columns.

The drone then flew back through the center of the home to expose a modern living area before exiting back through the front door.

MOTHER-DAUGHTER MANSIONS

Kris Jenner and her daughter recently moved into twin mansions next door to each other in the exclusive Los Angeles gated community.

The Kardashian matriarch purchased the land in 2020 and moved in next to Khloe in November of 2021 after months of delays.

KHLOE'S HEARTBREAK

Amid the new construction, Khloe has been dealing with the fallout of her baby daddy Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal after he welcomed a love child with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

In a preview for the second episode of the new Hulu series, fans were able to watch the crushing moment when the Good American founder learned her ex got another woman pregnant.

Kim Kardashian was seen on the phone, breaking the news to her younger sister.

"Another shock," Kim warned Khloe.

"Did you see what I sent you? He’s (Tristan's) been lying to you."

The next shot reveals the crushed Kardashian, first with her hand over her mouth and then crying in her bed after learning the truth.

"He did a full declaration," Kim concluded, seemingly referring to the basketballer's public admission in January that he indeed fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee.

TRISTAN'S APOLOGY

At the time, the Chicago Bulls player revealed he got the results back of his much-anticipated paternity test while publicly begging his ex to forgive him.

Writing on Instagram, Tristan, 30, dropped the big news: "Today, paternity tests results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols."

He continued: “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I looked forward to amicably raising our son.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

He then turned his attention directly to his ex in a separate Instagram Story slide.

"Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you.

"You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you.

"I have the utmost respect and love for you, regardless of what you may think

"Again I am so incredibly sorry," he concluded his emotional plea.

Khloe recently moved into the new home Credit: Hulu
Her backyard features a beautiful lap pool and veranda Credit: Hulu

