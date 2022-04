The NFL Draft is just over a week away and the Miami Dolphins will be waiting until late day two to make their pick. Don’t expect them to jump back into round one. As we all know now, the Dolphins don’t have a draft pick in round one or two having sent them to the Kansas City Chiefs as part of the trade that brought Tyreek Hill to Miami. The Dolphins don’t have a lot of needs heading into the draft but if someone did catch their eye falling round one, they also don’t have the player capital to trade.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO