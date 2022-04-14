Conquering Coachella: BOSSIP’s Guide To The 2022 Valley Music Festival

Festival goers everywhere are getting ready to embark on a journey to one of the largest, most famous, and most profitable festivals in the United States, the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival .

Taking place in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert of Indio, California, the two-week-long festival combines arts and music with major entertainers headlining concerts each weekend. Festival-goers and celebs like Meagan Good are packing up and getting ready for this year’s festivities taking place from April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022, at the Empire Polo Club.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Meag G, Ms. Good~If Ya Nasty (@meagangood)

If you’re heading out to the desert too, here are a few tips to make sure it’s as enjoyable an experience as possible!

1. Hydrate In The Desert

This year Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival has partnered with BMW in sending celebrities and influencers on the “Road to Coachella” where they share content road tripping through the desert and heading to the festival in an exclusive BMW Coachella design.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Coachella (@coachella)

There are a few options for travel, such as flying into LAX and driving to Indio, or flying into Palm Springs, which is significantly closer to Coachella Valley. While this is exciting news, if you’re joining the influencers and partying in the literal DESERT—bring LOTS of water. We can’t stress this enough, drink your water! According to Locale Magazine , concertgoers are even using IV drips as “nutritional therapy.” This isn’t completely necessary but it’s an option. Still, make sure you’re keeping that good ole H2O on deck.

2. Be Alert, Stay With Your Group

As one of the largest and most profitable festivals, Coachella garnered approximately 250,000 in attendance in 2017.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Coachella (@coachella)

As with any crowded public event you’ll want to minimize the chances of becoming lost or being targeted by predators. Always keep your belongings on your person or in your sight. As cliche as it sounds, avoid accepting and consuming goods from folks outside of your group. Make sure to lodge in a safe area. While Coachella valley is a real place, there are many more lodging options in surrounding towns like Palm Springs and Palm Desert. Once at the festival, find a space with a good view, vibe out, and have fun! Also consider walkie-talkies to keep up with your group in case of spotty cell service.

3. Know Your Line-Up And Itinerary

Nothing would suck more than spending all that Coachella money just to miss the one performance you were waiting for! Prevent such a travesty by KNOWING THE SCHEDULE! Below is the 2022 lineup for the first and second weekend. As previously reported The Weeknd is taking Kanye West’s spot this year after the rapper pulled out.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)

For more information visit the Coachella website .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Coachella (@coachella)

In addition to watching The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and more at Coachella, there are TONS of parties on the horizon. Revolve will once again hold Cocahella’s most coveted party, Revolve Festival.

Billboard exclusively reports that Revolve is returning to La Quinta, Calif., on April 16 and 17 for its fifth year after a three-year hiatus.

‘Set to take the stage on Saturday (April 16) are Ty Dolla $ign, Bia and Jessie Murph, plus some special guest performances before Sunday (April 17), when Jack Harlow, Latto, Iann Dior and Mills take the stage. Willow will also be joining Sunday’s event as a special guest appearance.”

See more Coachella events below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by REVOLVE (@revolve)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Taylor Morgan McPherson (@sparklequeenla)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Average Socialite (@averagesocialite)

4. Get Into The Coachella Fashion

While the performance lineups are a great influence on attendance, the festival style at Coachella is almost as notable.

Coachella draws a typically younger crowd who tend to wear pretty much anything from bikini tops and jean shorts to designer dresses to tribal headdresses. It’s a great time to support local Black-owned designers and Avè Don Label , for example, is killing Coachella fashion. Because the event is so diverse, everything goes when it comes to festival fashion.

Remember this iconic look from Rihanna?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by L'Officiel Italia (@lofficielitalia)

5. Support Black Businesses

Speaking of supporting Black-owned, while on the road to Coachella, we think you should still find time to support Black businesses.

Black & Abroad has released a travel guide highlighting Black-owned businesses to visit on the way to Coachella. The cultural travel hub, known for its award-winning “Go Back to Africa” campaign, notes that most Coachella concert-goers are interested in food, fashion, and even edibles, the guide which is available on B&A’s Black Elevation Map features the hottest Black-owned spots, including:

Check out more Black & Abroad’s Black Elevation map HERE.