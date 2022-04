The routine is all-too familiar. At least in one sense. While the wonted 4 p.m. last chair is a customary end for Vail Resort’s day, Julie Cotter’s day is just ramping up. As skiers make their final runs, the Vail Gymnastics Club (VGC) program director and coach waves goodbye to little girls and boys just finishing a recreational session, simultaneously setting up the room for the five-days-a-week, 4:30-8 p.m. practice for her level 7, 8 and 9 team.

VAIL, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO