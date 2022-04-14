ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, NY

Man Utd flops smile through the pain as they try to lift grey skies over Old Trafford with win against Norwich

By Tony Robertson
 2 days ago

MANCHESTER United stars have been pictured in training after their disappointing 1-0 loss to Everton - and look in remarkably good spirits.

The Red Devils face a visit from Norwich City on Saturday hoping to bounce back from their embarrassing loss to Frank Lampard's side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BEQys_0f9DEEYH00
Lingard, Bailly and Sancho remain positive despite United's recent slump Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yw9tQ_0f9DEEYH00
Rashford is looking to play himself back into some form Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AQOHM_0f9DEEYH00
Ronaldo will be expecting to start and add to the 18 goals he has scored Credit: Getty

The defeat has left United with a lot of work to do if they want to achieve a top four finish this season, as they now sit six points behind fourth-place Tottenham.

Failing to get into the top four could have dire consequences for United's prospective rebuild under their new manager - likely to be Erik ten Hag - as their budget could be slashed to just £20m.

United need to wrestle themselves back into some form after picking up just one win from their last seven in all competitions.

Current boss Ralf Rangnick is only in charge until the end of the season, but this has not stopped him from accumulating the worst win rate of any United manager in the Premier League era.

The pictured stars from yesterday's training session include the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, as well as Eric Bailly who was also spotted celebrating his birthday this week.

The Norwich fixture becomes even more of a must-win game due to the relative difficulty of their next two Premier League games.

Title challengers Liverpool thrashed United 5-0 at Old Trafford the last time they met, and they appear to have only improved since then.

Arsenal are the game after that, and this could be decisive in deciding who gets the final spot in the top four.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48mwvH_0f9DEEYH00
Maguire under pressure from Mata Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dXLTb_0f9DEEYH00
Fernandes practicing his passing in hopes of adding another assist to his tally of 14 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qXMk_0f9DEEYH00
Dalot with United academy star Hannibal Mejbri Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Qlk2_0f9DEEYH00
Pogba carries the ball forwards Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20NwG7_0f9DEEYH00
Rangnick will want to improve his win rate with United by beating Norwich Credit: Getty

They will also face Chelsea during their run in, which only reinforces the need to pick up maximum points from games against the so called 'lesser clubs'.

The poor displays throughout this season have been a common theme of United, leading to heavy criticism of the squad.

BBC

Manchester United 3-2 Norwich: Rangnick reaction

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick, speaking to MOTD: "After we scored our second goal we should have made life easier for ourselves but we didn't. "We lost our structure and weren't aggressive enough. "It's about being clever and smart. All of a sudden it was 2-2 and David de...
PREMIER LEAGUE
