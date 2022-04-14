ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Ukraine to play World Cup qualifier against Scotland in June

(Reuters) - Ukraine’s delayed World Cup qualification playoff semi-final against Scotland has been rearranged for June 1, with the winners scheduled to face Wales four days later for a place at this year’s tournament, UEFA said in a statement on Thursday.

The match was due to be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow on March 24 but was postponed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special operation”.

Wales, who beat Austria 2-1 in their semi-final, will host the playoff final at the Cardiff City Stadium on June 5.

Russia were scheduled to take part in the playoffs but have been suspended from international soccer by UEFA and FIFA.

The World Cup will take place from Nov. 21-Dec. 18.

