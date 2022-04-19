2022 04/19 – Lawrence ‘Larry’ Irving (Smitty) Smith

Longtime coach and administrator takes over the reins from a retiring Tim Burke A longtime coach and administrator will be Newberg High School's next athletic director. "After an extensive hiring process, which included community and coach surveys, interviews, panel presentations and finalist interviews with interim superintendent Dr. Dave Novotney, Mark Brown has been chosen to lead the future of Newberg's co-curricular programs as the new athletic director/assistant principal …," a release from the district said. "Mark's deep community connections, vision for elevating athletics and activities and strong desire to continue serving the Newberg community made it evident to all members...

NEWBERG, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO